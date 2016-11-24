Brewster started his comments by singling out and praising the effort of one college student.

It wasn't All-American John Santiago. It wasn't quarterback Keaton Studsrud or safety Cole Reyes.

It was assistant equipment manager Elliott Weber.

"I don't care what went on out here," Brewster told the team. "Whoever that guy is, he did the best job of anybody today. He's hustling all the time."

Weber's energy is a staple at UND football practices. The Wishek, N.D., native does all of his tasks at full speed, whether it's placing the football during team drills or setting up tackling dummies during skill work.

"That's the kind of energy he brings to practice," Schweigert said. "He takes so much pride in his work. He's a big part of this team."

After last season, UND honored Weber with the Ira Frendberg Award as the team's most inspirational member.

Weber is in his third and final season as an equipment manager at UND. As he says, he's on his "victory lap" as a fifth-year senior and will graduate in December with a degree in Kinesiology.

He plans to move to Arizona to work at a gym.

"I want to help people stay in shape," Weber said. "America's not doing a great job of that right now."

Weber spent time growing up working with his dad in the plumbing business.

"He taught me that whatever I do, do it as hard as I can," Weber said. "I have a lot of energy, all day. That's never been a problem for me. I just run around and bring some energy to practice and have fun."

The players have taken notice of Weber's effort and personality.

"I remember when coach Schweigert first got here, and he made a big deal about how (Weber) was the hardest working guy out there, including us," Reyes said. "It's good to have a guy like that. I'm sure he'd like to play college football if he could, but he's probably the happiest guy in the locker room. He loves football."

Weber said it has been fun to see the program grow during his three seasons. UND was 3-8 in Chris Mussman's final season in 2013. After Schweigert took over, the Fighting Hawks have gone 5-7 in 2014, 7-4 in 2015 and 9-2 in 2016.

As the program prepares for the school's first appearance in the FCS tournament as the No. 7 seed, Schweigert sees Weber as a model of work ethic.

"If everyone goes to work like Elliott, we'd have a good football team because he does his job to the best of his ability," Schweigert said.