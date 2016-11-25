Injury-plagued Richmond gearing up for FCS playoff run

That was Labor Day. This is Thanksgiving.

The Spiders aren't what they were when they won so convincingly at Virginia (37-20) to open the season. Injuries erased, among others, their two top tailbacks (Gordon Collins, Xavier Goodall), their All-American safety candidate (David Jones) and, finally, their quarterback (Kyle Lauletta). The healthy senior backup QB (David Broadus) who would now be under center is unavailable, for reasons unexplained by Richmond.

On FCS teams, there are only so many capable reserves who aren't redshirting, particularly at a pricey private school that doesn't annually draw the cast of quality walk-ons that more affordable public schools enroll. And when the reserves become starters, who plays special teams?

"That's kind of the story of the football season. All teams have injuries and adversity," senior linebacker Omar Howard said. "It's just, who comes out on top?"

Despite the uncommon attrition, Richmond (8-3) still has the opportunity to make a playoff run, starting with Saturday's visit from North Carolina A&T (9-2) in a first-round game. The winner will advance to a Dec. 3 second-round game at the University of North Dakota.

The Spiders are one of 24 teams with a shot at a national title, which should deliver some satisfaction given the circumstances.

"We've responded well enough to be 8-3, and we've responded well enough to host a (playoff) game and to extend our season," Richmond coach Danny Rocco said. "When you take a step back and look at all this, these kids are learning amazing lessons in life, being resilient, and having to overcome adversity, having to fight and work and sacrifice.

"I'm excited we've remained together. We're circling the wagons here, and we're going to do everything we can to put the best product on the field that we can here on Saturday."

Richmond has made the FCS playoffs three consecutive seasons, something that's previously been done only once since Richmond became part of the FCS in the early 1980s. The Spiders went to three straight FCS tournaments (2007-2009), but they did that with two different coaches (Dave Clawson in 2007, Mike London in 2008, 2009). Rocco has been Richmond's coach for the current string of success.

When "Richmond" appeared on ESPNU during the Sunday morning release of the FCS playoff bracket, the gathered Spiders didn't stand and cheer. Their subdued nature may have been linked, in part, to the 34-13 loss at William & Mary and Lauletta's ACL tear the day before. That defeat dashed the possibility of earning a top-eight seed and a first-round bye.

Rocco acknowledged that but also said he interpreted the players' muted reaction as "a statement of how far we've come." From the start of offseason conditioning sessions, the Spiders were confident they were headed to the playoffs. Sunday offered only official confirmation.

"There is a new normal in terms of what our expectations are," Rocco said.

Fluid quarterback situation aside, Richmond could be considered a dangerous postseason team because it has veteran players familiar with the level of playoff competition, the feel of elimination games and what's required to advance.

There just aren't as many of those players healthy on Thanksgiving as there were on Labor Day.

