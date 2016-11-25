Cal Poly downs NDSU in women's basketball
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.—Hannah Gilbert poured in a game-high 29 points on 14-of-16 shooting led Cal Poly over North Dakota State 73-46, in the opening game of the Cal Poly Beach Classic, on Friday, Nov. 25.
Emily Spier tallied eight points and nine rebounds in the loss. Taylor Thunstedt added 13 points for the Bison.
NDSU takes on Central Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. CT.
CP (2-3): Lovely 4-7 0-0 8, Gilbert 14-16 1-1 29, D. Leaupepe 3-8 4-4 10, L. Leaupepe 4-8 1-2 9, Holt 0-3 2-2 2, Grupalo 2-3 2-2 7, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 0-4 1-4 1, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Fausey 1-5 0-0 2. 30-65 (FG), 11-15 (FT).
NDSU (1-4): S. Jacobson 1-10 0-0 3, Spier 4-8 0-0 8, Jones 2-6 1-1 5, Thunstedt 4-14 2-3 13, Nudell 2-4 0-0 5, Ogden 0-5 1-2 1, Spencer 1-5 0-0 2, R. Jacobson 3-10 3-4 9. 17-67 (FG), 7-12 (FT).
Halftime: CP 32, NDSU 20. Total fouls: NDSU 16, CP 15. 3-point goals: CP 2-9 (Gruapolo 1-1, Anderson 1-3), NDSU 5-20 (S. Jacobson 1-5, Thunstedt 3-8, Nudell 1-2). Rebounds: CP 44 (Gilbert 7, L. Leaupepe 7, Evans 5), NDSU 45 (Spier 9, Jones 6, R. Jacobson 6). Assists: CP 22 (D. Leaupepe 7, Stahley 5), NDSU 9 (S. Jacobson 3, Spier 3). Turnovers: CP 16 (L. Leaupepe 4, D. Leaupepe 3), NDSU 25 (S. Jacobson 5, Spier 4, Nudell 4, Spencer 4). A—268.