Cal Poly downs NDSU in women's basketball

Emily Spier tallied eight points and nine rebounds in the loss. Taylor Thunstedt added 13 points for the Bison.

NDSU takes on Central Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. CT.

CP (2-3): Lovely 4-7 0-0 8, Gilbert 14-16 1-1 29, D. Leaupepe 3-8 4-4 10, L. Leaupepe 4-8 1-2 9, Holt 0-3 2-2 2, Grupalo 2-3 2-2 7, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 0-4 1-4 1, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Fausey 1-5 0-0 2. 30-65 (FG), 11-15 (FT).

NDSU (1-4): S. Jacobson 1-10 0-0 3, Spier 4-8 0-0 8, Jones 2-6 1-1 5, Thunstedt 4-14 2-3 13, Nudell 2-4 0-0 5, Ogden 0-5 1-2 1, Spencer 1-5 0-0 2, R. Jacobson 3-10 3-4 9. 17-67 (FG), 7-12 (FT).

Halftime: CP 32, NDSU 20. Total fouls: NDSU 16, CP 15. 3-point goals: CP 2-9 (Gruapolo 1-1, Anderson 1-3), NDSU 5-20 (S. Jacobson 1-5, Thunstedt 3-8, Nudell 1-2). Rebounds: CP 44 (Gilbert 7, L. Leaupepe 7, Evans 5), NDSU 45 (Spier 9, Jones 6, R. Jacobson 6). Assists: CP 22 (D. Leaupepe 7, Stahley 5), NDSU 9 (S. Jacobson 3, Spier 3). Turnovers: CP 16 (L. Leaupepe 4, D. Leaupepe 3), NDSU 25 (S. Jacobson 5, Spier 4, Nudell 4, Spencer 4). A—268.