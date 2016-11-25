Gophers have 12 years of scores to settle with rival Badgers

Former Gophers middle linebacker Damien Wilson had stuffed Badgers quarterback Tanner McEvoy for a loss of 1 yard, forcing third and a8. He flexed his biceps toward the subdued crowd.

Minnesota held the inside track in ending the 20-year drought since its last win in Madison, and had a growing chance to advance to the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State in Indianapolis the next week.

Everything turned on the next play.

Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave found wide receiver Alex Erickson wide open amid a breakdown in Minnesota's coverage. Erickson went 70 yards, and the Badgers scored a touchdown three plays later.

"That pretty much woke up the stadium," said Gophers senior safety Damarius Travis. "The majority of the first half, the stadium was dead. That big play, and then we didn't execute in the second half, either."

The Gophers lost 34-24. Last year, the Gophers again jumped on top of the Badgers, but Wisconsin pulled away in the final three quarters for a 31-21 win at TCF Bank Stadium.

After letting those games slip away, Minnesota's losing streaks to Wisconsin grew to 12 consecutive defeats since 2003 and 10 straight losses in Madison dating to 1994. The Gophers (8-3, 5-3) will get another chance to snap the skid when they meet No. 5 Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) Saturday at Camp Randall.

Gophers players can't recall the last win over their rival to the East. Quarterback Mitch Leidner was 9 years old, running around as a boy in Lakeville the last time Minnesota possessed the axe.

"I don't remember much from 2003 — unfortunately," Leidner said.

Only 18 players were even alive the last time Minnesota won in Wisconsin's capital city. Safety Damarius Travis was seven months old in Florida and had yet to walk.

"Man, that's a long time," Travis said. "Wow."

The 2014 loss still bothers the Gophers, their coach, Tracy Claeys, and defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel. Two years ago in Madison, Claeys was the defensive coordinator.

"That's my job. I didn't do it very well," he said Tuesday.

After that touchdown, the Badgers tacked on a field goal to narrow Minnesota's lead to 17-13 at halftime.

"I think some of the players were kind of frustrated about how that got to that point," said Sawvel, the secondary coach in 2014. "We didn't play as well as we needed to in the second half. That's disappointing. It was a great atmosphere, a great game; fun to be a part of. But you know, we did what we needed to do for most of that first half. That was, like, the script of what we wrote when we first went there. We screwed it up."

The 2014 loss tops a list of laments that has grown this season. Minnesota led at halftime on the road against No. 8 Penn State, 13-3, and No. 17 Nebraska, 17-10, but lost both games — 29-26 to the Nittany Lions and 24-17 to the Cornhuskers.

They led 7-6 over Iowa going into the fourth quarter but gave up a 54-yard touchdown run and lost 14-7.

"A couple of plays here or there," Travis said. "It definitely sticks with me because if we were to play a whole game, every game, we could be sitting at 11-0. It's just crazy how a couple of plays can turn your season."

On the flip side, if the Gophers didn't make a last-second field goal against Rutgers, they would have lost to the last-place Scarlet Knights (2-9, 0-8).

Sawvel said this year's Penn State loss and the Wisconsin loss in 2014 are among the hardest he's had to swallow in a 22-year coaching career. He also mentioned the 40-35 road loss to undefeated Iowa last year before pausing.

He then included a 2003 loss, when Claeys and Sawvel were assistants under Jerry Kill at Southern Illinois.

Southern Illinois was 10-0 going into the regular-season finale and led Northern Iowa 28-7 at halftime before losing 43-40.

"You don't ever forget them," Sawvel said.

While the Gophers feel like they're on the cusp of taking back the Axe, they know it will take a complete effort to topple one of the best teams in the nation. Wisconsin is a 14-point favorite Saturday, but in 1994, the Badgers were 19-point favorites before the Gophers won 17-14.

"It will take four quarters, for sure," Claeys said. "We will have to play well, or it could get ugly."

