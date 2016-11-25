Januschka powers Cobbers past Ozarks

Recommended for you

Greta Walsh scored a game-high 20 points for the Cobbers. Grace Wolhowe added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Concordia will take on Elmhurst at 1 p.m. tomorrow Saturday, Nov. 26.

OZ (2-3): Moltz 4-15 2-4 10, Robinson 1-5 1-4 3, Stephens 5-12 6-7 18, Ostrander 2-9 0-1 5, Johnson 4-11 0-0 9, Weathers 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Albertsono 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwyn 1-5 5-5 7, Coz 0-0 0-0 0, Godfrey 0-1 0-0 0.

CC (3-2): Amundson 2-8 0-0 4, Januschka 6-10 5-7 17, Walsh 7-19 4-6 20, Rahman 1-3 0-0 2, Wolhowe 2-5 8-8 13, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Haiby 3-6 0-0 9, Duckstad 1-2 0-0 2, Simmons 1-2 0-0.

Halftime: CC 29, OZ 27. Total fouls: OZ 17, CC 19. 3-point field goals: OZ 4-20 (Moltz 0-6, Stephens 2-3, Ostrander 1-7, Johnson 1-3, Godfrey 0-1), CC 6-16 (Walsh 2-7, Rahman 0-1, Wolhowe 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Haiby 3-6, Duckstad 1-2, Simmons 1-2). Rebounds: OZ 35 (Stephens 12), CC (Januschka 12). Assists: OZ 11 (Ostrander 4), CC 10 (Januschka 3). Turnovers: OZ 17, CC 19. A—63