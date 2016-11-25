Late rally falls short as Michigan St. tops UND

A third-period onslaught and comeback attempt had ended and UND skated off the ice grappling with the fact that it lost 4-3 at home to a struggling Michigan State team.

The Fighting Hawks trailed 4-1 midway through the third period, rallied on a pair of Tyson Jost goals in the span of 31 seconds and threw everything they had at Spartan goalie Ed Minney, but couldn't overcome the hole it dug in the first two periods.

"I think we learned a lot about ourselves and how we have to bring it every night," UND forward Rhett Gardner said. "I think everyone in that locker room underestimated what was coming into The Ralph. Brad (Berry) said after the game that to win a championship, you have to be consistent. We had a good weekend last weekend, but I think we had that in our head a little too much this week. We took this game for granted."

UND captain Gage Ausmus echoed similar thoughts.

"I thought we didn't come with the right mindset and looked past them," Ausmus said. "That's a thing with a young team and any team. In college, you have to realize that anyone can beat you, no matter what their record is. I think we kind of came into this game not focused or prepared for what they had to bring."

UND, which swept St. Cloud State on the road last weekend with back-to-back shutouts, fell to 7-5-2.

It was the second straight home loss for UND. That's the same number of times UND lost at home in its previous 36 games dating back three seasons.

It came at the hands of a Spartan team that was 3-6 overall and finished 10-23-4 last season.

"You have to sustain momentum for 60 minutes to win a game," Berry said.

UND played without star forward Brock Boeser, who has been battling an arm injury for much of the first half. Berry didn't rule out Boeser for tonight's series finale at 7:07 p.m.

"He's day to day right now," Berry said. "It's a thing where we have a young man who has played through a lot in the first half of the season."

UND's loss to Michigan State was reminiscent of a loss to a struggling Wisconsin team at home last season.

The Fighting Hawks were able to rebound from that one, earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and eventually win the NCAA national championship.

But this team doesn't have the margin for error that last year's version had. UND is one loss away from tying its total from a season ago.

UND forward Shane Gersich (one goal, two assists) continued his hot streak by scoring the game's opening goal at 6:57 on the power play, but the Fighting Hawks fell off after that.

Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg scored back-to-back goals — one on the power play and one at even strength — to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.

UND had a chance to tie the game early in the second when Gardner stole the puck from Minney behind the net, but as he curled to the side of the net, his shot hit the post.

"It rolled up on me and my stick and went a little to the right," Gardner said.

Fourth-line forward Connor Wood made it 3-1 soon after that on a blast from the top of the right circle.

The Spartans tacked on a fourth goal on a shot from the point by Joe Cox on the power play early in the third, but UND started its comeback after that.

Jost scored two goals in 31 seconds — one on a shot from the slot, the second on a rebound of a Tucker Poolman shot — to get Ralph Engelstad Arena going crazy.

UND continued to pour on the offense after that, including a shift with 10 shot attempts. The Spartans blocked five of them and ended the pressure when one of their defenders knocked the net off of its pegs. The officials did not call a penalty for delay of game and Berry declined to comment on it.

UND pulled goalie Cam Johnson for the final 1:39 and had a couple of chances, but the game ended when Poolman's back-to-back shots from the point were blocked.

"I think when we were getting chances in the third, we were getting pucks deep and all over their 'D,'" Gardner said. "Our game plan was to work them down low. We knew that was a weakness for them and we didn't expose that much until the last 10, when we got desperate. Obviously, you can't win a hockey game in 10 minutes."