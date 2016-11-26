In the nine football seasons he's played since, Jensen's teams have played for a championship seven times. His high school teams won two state title games, he led the Bison to three Division I FCS national championships and now he's adding a second Grey Cup game to his resume.

The Ottawa Redblacks play the Calgary Stampeders for the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at BMO Field in Toronto. Jensen is a reserve quarterback for Ottawa, which lost in the Grey Cup title game last season.

"It's kind of crazy," Jensen told WDAY-TV. "It's another wonderful opportunity to get back on top."

Jensen played in four games for Ottawa during the regular season, completing 29 of 43 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

"This season was definitely a step in the right direction for me," Jensen said. "I was able to get some quality playing time. ... It's a process in the pros, especially at quarterback."

The Redblacks advanced to the Grey Cup game after a 35-23 victory against the Edmonton Eskimos in the East Division final. Jensen has enjoyed being part of the buildup to the CFL's version of the Super Bowl.

"It's fun to see all the festivities throughout the week and just be a part of everything," Jensen said. "Then obviously, keep our eye on the prize and the reason we grind so hard in the offseason, that's to hoist that cup at the end of the year."

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell leads the Calgary Stampeders and was selected as the league's outstanding player. Mitchell was the starting quarterback for the Eastern Washington team that defeated Jensen and the Bison in overtime in the 2010 FCS playoffs.

"He's an excellent quarterback," Jensen said of Mitchell. "One of the last championships I didn't get to was against Bo. ... They have a great squad in Calgary."

While Jensen is focused on Ottawa winning Sunday's game against Calgary, he thinks he has the ability to be a future starting quarterback in the CFL.

"I believe in my heart I could be a franchise quarterback up here," Jensen said. "I've got to take the necessary steps and continue to pay my dues."

Jensen said he came across a quote in the offseason that summed up his approach.

"You have to be good enough for long enough to get your opportunity," Jensen said. "That's how I'm going about it."