New quarterback lifts Richmond to FCS win; UND is next

Johnson's poise and passing Saturday helped keep Richmond offensively balanced and upright in the FCS playoffs after one round. Behind Johnson, a sophomore who was redshirting before this game—and special-teams scores—the Spiders eliminated North Carolina A&T 39-10 before 3,281 at Robins Stadium.

Richmonda (9-3) advances to a Saturday, Dec. 3, second-round game at No. 7-seed North Dakota (9-2) at 6 p.m. UND earned a first-round bye as a top-eight seed.

Johnson completed 15 of 23, passing for 315 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 22 more yards and a touchdown on nine carries in about three-and-a-half quarters.

"Our players rallied around Kevin Johnson," said Richland coach Danny Rocco. "And Kevin just stepped up in a big way."

Johnson volunteered to surrender his redshirt year, saying his motivation was, "playing for the seniors, getting an opportunity to play in the playoffs and win and advance. I just thought that was the best thing for me to do for the team."

Richmond's Deontez Thompson gained 98 yards on 24 carries.

Spider Dejon Brissett returned a first-quarter punt 92 yards for a touchdown and Griffin Trau converted four field goals (39, 33, 34, 28 yards), and now holds the school record for FGs in a season (21).

"We kept extending the score and they were not able to cut into it," said Rocco. "(Trau) kept answering with field goals."

N.C. A&T (9-3) was the runner-up in the MEAC, whose teams have lost 19 consecutive FCS playoff games (last win in 1999). Since 1978, the start of Division I-AA/FCS, MEAC representatives are 6-24 in the playoffs. The Spiders limited Aggie Tarik Cohen, who was averaging 138 rushing yards, to 70 yards on 13 carries.

"We knew we had to contain (Cohen) and we practiced it the whole week," said Richland senior linebacker Selton Hodge. "The Dline showed up. We set the edges."

In a surprising twist Saturday morning, Rocco said Johnson would start. Johnson, a 6-foot, 195-pounder from Atlanta, played in three games last year as a true freshman. Rocco intended to redshirt Johnson this season.

The Spiders, however, are without their top two quarterbacks. Junior starter Kyle Lauletta suffered a season-ending knee injury last Saturday at William & Mary and back-up David Broadus, a senior, has not been in uniform for UR's last three games because of an undisclosed issue. Other QB options were ineffective at W&M after Lauletta's ACL tear.

"We needed a little juice," said Rocco.

Despite not having played this season, Johnson looked smooth and his throwing prevented the Aggies from ganging up on Richmond's running game. Johnson seemed settled after completing a 47-yard pass to Jarmal Bevels to start Richmond's second offensive series.

Rocco said Johnson visited him early in the week "out of the blue." According to Rocco, Johnson said he believed he gave the Spiders the best chance to win.

"I was not going to approach him in any way and put any pressure on him to play in this football game," said Rocco. After the W&M game, Rocco made it clear that Johnson would redshirt this season.

Playing Saturday and forward in in the postseason costs Johnson a year of eligibility. Rocco asked Johnson if he had discussed the decision with his family. Johnson said he had. The two agreed to spend a night contemplating the situation and eventually concluded Johnson would play.

"I thought they did an excellent job of preparing (an untested) quarterback and I thought he played extremely well and played with confidence," N.C. A&T coach Rod Broadway said of Johnson. "My hat's off to the guys and the coaching job they did to get that guy prepared in a short week."

