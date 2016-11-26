Central Michigan drops NDSU at Cal Poly Beach Classic
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.—Tinara Moore tallied 20 points along with 11 rebounds as Central Michigan defeated North Dakota State 77-55 in women's basketball on Saturday in the final game of the Cal Poly Beach Classic.
Taylor Thunstedt scored a team-high 15 points in the loss.
NDSU hosts Western Michigan on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Scheels Arena.
NDSU (1-5): Spier 5-12 0-0 10, Jones 3-8 2-4 8, Thunstedt 5-13 0-0 15, S. Jacobson 4-10 0-0 10, Goodhope 1-2 0-0 3, Ogden 1-1 0-0 2, Childers 1-9 0-0 3, Spencer 0-6 0-0 0, Nudell 0-2 0-0 0, R. Jacobson 2-3 0-0 4. 22-66 (FG), 2-4 (FT).
CM (4-2): Frost 9-13 0-0 15, Cotton 6-9 0-0 12, Hudson 3-6 3-4 11, Swary 2-5 0-0 5, Breen 1-5 2-2 4, Moore 10-17 0-1 20, Robinson 2-2 0-0 5, Bird 1-1 0-0 2. 34-63 (FG), 5-8 (FT).
Halftime: CM 35, NDSU 25. Total fouls: NDSU 14, CM 11. 3-point field goals: NDSU 9-25 (Thunstedt 5-10, S. Jacobson 2-5, Goodhope 1-1, Childers 1-4), CM 4-10 (Hudson 2-3, Robinson 1-1, Swary 1-2). Rebounds: NDSU 32 (Jones 6, R. Jacobson 5), CM 43 (Frost 15, Moore 11). Assists: NDSU 17 (S. Jacobson 5), CM 18 (Hudson 12). Turnovers: NDSU 12 (Thunstedt 3, S. Jacobson 3, Spier 3), CM 13 (Moore 4). A—102.