Dragons soar past Northern State

Drew Sannes chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Dragons.

With the win, MSUM moves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the NSIC.

MSUM (4-1): Thorson 4-7 6-7 18, Sannes 4-12 5-6 15, Van Wyhe 1-2 1-2 3, Volkert 1-10 0-0 2, Ham 0-4 0-0 3, Hintz 6-14 0-1 13, Hart 0-2 0-0 0, Galegher 0-2 0-0 0, Diegel 0-0 0-0 0, Erickson 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0.

NS (4-1): Waytashek 4-11 3-3 13, Ristau 5-12 2-5 12, Conrad 3-10 2-2 8, Laimer 2-10 0-0 6, Crosswait 1-4 2-2 4, Kusler 0-2 1-2 1, Fredrick 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Flakus 0-0 0-0 0.

Halftime: MSUM 23, NS 21. Total fouls: MSUM 18, NS 17. 3-point field goals: MSUM 7-21 (Thorson 4-7, Sannes 2-4, Van Wyhe 0-1, Volkert 0-4, Ham 0-2, Hintz 1-1, Hart 0-1, Galegher 0-1), NS 4-16 (Waytashek 2-5, Conrad 0-3, Laimer 2-8). Rebounds: MSUM 39 (Sannes 11), NS 38 (Ristau 12). Assists: MSUM 10 (Volkert 4, Van Wyhe 4), NS 13 (Ristau 4, Laimer 4). Turnovers: MSUM 13, NS 15. A: 3,260