Wright State rallies past UND
DAYTON, Ohio—Steven Davis and Grant Benzinger combined for 45 points to lead Wright State past North Dakota 83-79 in second-day play of the Men Against Breast Cancer Classic on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Quinton Hooker tallied 18 points and Geno Crandall added 17.
UND will finish up play at the MABC Classic with a 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 matchup against Cal-State Bakersfield.
UND (3-2): Avants 4-6 0-0 8, Bernstine 3-9 3-4 9, Crandall 7-12 2-3 17, Baldwin 3-6 2-4 10, Hooker 5-15 5-6 18, Collins 1-1 0-0 2, Shanks 2-5 5-6 9, Seales 3-6 0-0 6.
WS (5-1): Davis 8-14 6-8 23, Mitchell 4-10 7-8 16, La Tulip 2-4 0-0 6, Benzinger 5-9 9-10 23, Alstork 0-9 10-11 10, Hughes 2-3 0-0 5, Ernsthausen 0-3 0-0 0, Custer 0-1 0-0 0.
Halftime: UND 36, WS 34. Total fouls: UND 23, WS 19. 3-point field goals: UND 6-16 (Crandall 1-4, Baldwin 2-4, Hooker 3-6), WS 9-20 (Benzinger 4-7, La Tulip 2-3). Rebounds: UND 32 (Bernstine 10), WS 19 (Davis 6, Mitchell 6). Assists: UND 15 (Crandall 4), WS 10 (Mitchell 4). Turnovers: UND 14, WS 16. A: 3,024.