Kretchman hits game-winner as Dragons edge Northern State
ABERDEEN, S.D.—Tanner Kretchman drilled a game-winning three just inside the half-court line as Minnesota State-Moorhead edged Northern State 93-92 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball matchup on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Wachs Arena.
Aaron Lien poured in 28 points and Matt Anderson added 17.
MSUM will continue conference play at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Alex Nemzek Hall.
MSUM (5-1): Lien 9-17 8-10 28, Kretchman 6-14 4-7 19, Doss 5-11 0-0 12, Ayob 2-6 5-6 11, Nelson 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 6-10 3-4 17, Park 1-4 2-3 4. 30-64 (FG), 22-30 (FT).
NS (4-3): Arvidson 13-21 2-3 37, Smith 6-10 3-4 17, Pollard 5-9 4-8 15, Decker 1-1 0-0 3, Evans 0-3 2-2 2, Doyle 4-6 5-7 13, King 1-2 0-0 3, McNeary 0-0 2-2 2. 30-58 (FG), 18-26 (FT).
Halftime: MSUM 47, NS 30. Total fouls: MSUM 22, NS 21. Fouled out: King. 3-point field goals: MSUM 11-25 (Lien 2-6, Kretchman 3-9, Doss 2-5, Ayob 2-2, Anderson 2-3), NS 14-26 (Arvidson 9-14, Smith 2-4). Rebounds: MSUM 36 (Ayob 8), NS 35 (Doyle 11). Assists: MSUM 14 (Kretchman 5), NS 15 (Smith 5, Pollard 5). Turnovers: MSUM 9 (Lien 4), NS 10 (Pollard 3). A-- 3,906.