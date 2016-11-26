Sioux City wins its 11th straight with victory over Fargo

"We didn't finish off the period," Force coach Cary Eades said. "We got up 2-0, took a couple penalties, sat back and got off our game. We should learn that you have to play 60 minutes in this league to win, especially against the best team in the league. We had them staggered and we let them get off the mat."

The Force (11-8-0) wasted little time, scoring two goals on their first three shots. Shane McMahan opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game. Less than two minutes later, Jack Adams made it 2-0, pushing his streak to 10 straight games with a point. Last season, Adams had 24 points in 54 games. He's tied as the points leader in the USHL with 26 points in 19 games this season.

"We just got too comfortable," Adams said. "We got too relaxed. We were getting excited on the bench, but we didn't realize how good this team was. When we sit back and relax like that we're just an average team. We just got too comfortable in the end and it bit us."

The last six minutes of the first period were a disaster for the Force. Sioux City's Phillip Knies took the puck away from the Force's Evan Bell right in front of Fargo goalie Matt Murray, as time expired on a Force power play. Knies fired off Murray's chest, but Connor Ford was there to clean it up and get Sioux City (15-3-1) on the board with 6 minutes, 6 seconds left in the first period.

Less than three minutes later, a beautiful pass off the stick off Carson Vance from behind the Sioux City net found CJ Dodero behind everyone. Dodero was all alone against Murray, went top shelf and the game was tied.

"We made two plays early, got up 2-0. Sometimes that can be a negative omen if things come a little easy," Eades said. "And unfortunately, we didn't put the hammer down. They had a couple plays to tie it and gain the momentum and kept making some more in the second."

With 13 seconds left on a power play, Eeli Tolvanen's shot from the point went off the post, but Aapeli Rasanen was there to stuff home the rebound and put Sioux City up 3-2 just over six minutes into the second. With 52 seconds left in the second, a Force turnover gave Sioux City the puck in the slot. Murray stopped one shot, one went off the crossbar, and Tolvanen put the third one in the net to push the Sioux City lead to 4-2, heading into the third.

"We just had too many turnovers against a real good hockey team," Eades said. "Disappointing we took a step back. We've been playing really good hockey in winning seven of eight. How much was it Sioux City? How much was it us? I don't know."

The nail in the coffin on a night the Force will try to forget came when another turnover put the puck on the stick of Sioux City player right in front of Murray. Knies had the puck and put the game away with a short-handed goal with 6:48 remaining.

"We had a power play at 2-0 that did nothing," Eades said. "We needed a goal there to make it three. We didn't have that killer instinct tonight to put them away early, and they showed true character in battling back."

FIRST PERIOD: 1, F, McMahan, 2:42. 2, F, Adams (Crone, Lizotte), 4:38. 3, SC, Ford (Knies), 13:54. 4, SC, Dodero (Vance), 16:16.

SECOND PERIOD: 5, SC, Rasanen (Tolvanen), 6:06 (pp). 6, SC, Tolvanen (Rasanen, Rigali),

19:08.

THIRD PERIOD: 7, SC, Knies, 13:12 (sh).

SAVES:

SC, Kivlenieks 5-7-5—17. F, Murray 10-14-7—31

A: 3,262