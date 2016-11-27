Missouri State too much for Bison men's basketball team

Richman's intuition was right.

"(Missouri State) came out like a team that had just gotten beat at DePaul. They came out with some energy and we didn't match that," Richman said, following North Dakota State's 64-50 loss Sunday before an announced crowd of 3,765.

The Bison (5-2), touting two of the top players among mid-major teams in A.J. Jacobson and Paul Miller, got little offensive output from the pair.

Jacobson, the top 3-point shooter in the country at 13 of 16 coming into Sunday's contest, it just 1 of 2 and spotted 3 points while Miller was 0 for 6 from 3 and scored 9 points.

"The guards did a good job guarding our guys," Richman said. "They do have some length and size. They protect the rim very well."

So, it was Khy Kabellis, one of three NDSU starting guards, who tried to keep the Bison in the game, scoring 19 points, including 13 in the second half, on 3 of 7 shooting from the 3-point line.

"It was nice to see him get going," Richman said. "We needed that from the start though, from everybody. "

Missouri State jumped ahead to a 21-11 lead with 9:30 left in the first half and the lead stayed at double-figures the rest of the game. The Bears had a 20-point margin at 37-17 with 2:45 left in the first half.

NDSU opened the second half with a 19-12 run and trail 50-40 with 11:13 to go after a basket by Miller.

"We did a good job early in the second half to get back into it but then we got away from what got us back in it," Richman said. "In the second half, we tried to be on the attack, tried to get into the paint."

Thanks to that more aggressive play and Kabellis' keen eye, the Bison were able to cut the lead to 10 early in the second half. the Bison also get to within 11 with 7:28 left on Kabellis' final 3.

The Bison only scored twice more before the game ended and were outscored 14-11 in the final 11 minutes of play.

NDSU was out rebounded 40-35 by the Bears and shot just 36.7 percent from the field while Missouri State hit 37.9 percent. Missouri State scored 24 points off turnovers compared to 11 for the Bison.

No other NDSU player finished in double figures scoring while Alize Johnson noticed a double-double for Missouri State with 17 points and 10 rebounds Dequon Miller had 12 points and Ronnie Rousseau III scored 10.

NDSU (5-2): Jacobson 1-5 0-0 3, Werner 3-7 0-0 6, P. Miller 4-16 1-4 9, Dupree 2-0 0-0 5, Kabellis 8-16 0-0 19, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Geur 1-2 0-0 2, Ward 0-1 0-0 0, Eliason 2-2 0-0 4, D. Miller 1-2 0-0 2. 22-60 (FG), 1-4 (FT).

MS (4-1): Church 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 7-14 1-2 17, Miller 3-9 5-5 12, Rouseau III 3-6 4-5 10, Kreklow 1-7 0-0 3, Martin 2-2 1-2 5, Dixon 2-8 1-1 5, Ruder 2-4 0-0 6, Kendrix 1-5 0-0 3. Totals: 22-58 (FG), 13-18 (FT).

Halftime: MS 38, NDSU 21. Total fouls: NDSU 16, MS 13. 3-point goals: NDSU 5-19 (Jacobson 1, Dupree 1, Kabellis 3), MS 7-23 (Johnson 2, Miller 1, Kreklow 1, Ruder 2, Kendrix 1). Rebounds: NDSU 35 (P. Miller 9, Werner 6), MS 40 (Johnson 10, Church 7). Assists: NDSU 6 (Kabellis 3), MS 11 (Miller 3). Steals: NDSU 7 (P. Miller 4), MS 8 (Johnson 3, Miller 3). Turnovers: NDSU 15 (Dupree 3, Kabellis 3), MS 13 (Rousseau 4). A-3,765.