Kansas holds off Fighting Hawks

Makailah Dye recorded 14 points and five rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.

UND will take on San Francisco at the Betty Engelstad Arena at 2 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 3.

UND (1-4): Szabla 2-9 0-0 8, Dyer 5-10 2-4 14, Sawatzke 1-3 0-0 2, Klabo 1-4 3-6 5, Freije 5-9 0-2 11, Franklin 3-9 4-7 10, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Morton 4-5 0-0 9, Roscoe 3-10 3-4 10, Strand 2-5 0-0 5, Burroughs 0-1 0-0 0.

KU (3-2): Umeri 0-1 0-0 0, Calvert 1-6 3-4 6, Washington 6-17 5-6 19, Cheadle 4-8 1-2 9, Kopatich 1-12 2-2 5, Lott 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 2-2 4, O'Neal 4-7 0-0 12, Robertson 2-7 0-0 5, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, ManningAllen 5-8 4-4 14.

Halftime: UND 37, KU 33. Total fouls: UND 18, KU 20. Three-point field goals: UND 6-21 (Szabla 0-3, Dyer 2-6, Klabo 0-1, Freije 1-2, Morton 1-1, Roscoe 1-3, Strand 1-4), KU 9-33 (Calvert 1-4, Washington 2-6, Kopatich 1-11, O'Neal 4-7, Robertson 1-4, Christopher 0-1).Rebounds: UND 52 (Roscoe 9, Szabla 8), KU 41 (Washington 7, Robertson 7). Assists: UND 15 (Szabla 4), KU (Christopher 6). Turnovers: UND 23, KU 15. A: 1,992.