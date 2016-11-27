Avants' putback lifts UND over CSUB

UND closed the game on a 16-0 run with Geno Crandall scoring seven of his 11 points in the key stretch.

Corey Baldwin added 12 points and five rebounds in the win.

UND will return to the court Wednesday, Dec. 7 at North Dakota State.

UND (4-2): Avants 1-8 3-4 5, Bernstine 1-4 0-0 2, Crandall 3-10 5-8 11, Baldwin 4-8 1-6 12, Hooker 3-7 0-0 9, Collins 0-2 2-2 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Shanks 1-1 1-2 3, Cortez 2-3 6-6 10.

CSUB (4-3): Smith 5-7 6-7 16, Airington 2-7 1-2 6, Briggs 1-6 0-0 2, Wrapp 5-7 2-2 12, Basile 6-18 0-1 17, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Suber 0-1 0-0 0, Durham 1-5 0-0 2, Pride 0-1 0-0 0.

Halftime: CSUB 31, UND 20. Total fouls: UND 18, CSUB 23. 3-point field goals: UND 7-16 (Avants 0-1, Crandall 0-4, Baldwin 3-5, Hooker 3-4, Collins 0-1, Brown 1-1), CSUB 6-15 (Airington 1-1, Wrapp 0-1, Basile 5-9, Durham 0-4). Rebounds: UND 31 (Avants 5, Seales, 5, Baldwin 5), CSUB 31(Briggs 11). Assists: UND 8 (Crandall 5), CSUB 12 (Briggs 3). Turnovers: UND 18, CSUB 16.