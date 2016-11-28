For starters, you would be hard pressed to find anybody in the FCS world who picked San Diego to beat California Poly of the Big Sky Conference in the opening round last Saturday, Nov. 26. It was the first-ever playoff win for a program from the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League and the Toreros did it with a defense that led the FCS in rushing defense and scoring defense.

They also found some offense in the 35-21 win.

"They dominated that game," said Bison head coach Chris Klieman. "It wasn't even close even though the score made it look like a two-score game. Shoot, I think they could have beaten them by four, five scores."

Klieman said the unknown factor of San Diego with his coaching staff stems from the fact there are hardly ever any common opponents, meaning NDSU has rarely seen San Diego in a crossover film situation. There was a little bit of one game against the University of Montana a few years ago when the Bison were doing some some prep work for the Grizzlies, he said.

There wasn't much known about Lehigh University, either, when the Bison played the Patriot League school in the 2011 playoffs. But the Mountain Hawks also had a history of playoff success having beaten Towson in the second round before playing NDSU and knocking off Northern Iowa in 2010.

Wofford won five playoff games in its history before playing NDSU in 2012 and Furman had won 13 Southern Conference titles before playing NDSU in 2013. San Diego has been highly successful in its league, but until last Saturday not in postseason.

The Toreros come in with a 10-1 record, with the only defeat 38-16 at Cal Poly in the second game of the season. The rematch was different.

Running back Jonah Hodges ran for 171 yards and quarterback Anthony Lawrence completed 26 of 40 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns in a rain-soaked game. On defense, the Toreros limited Cal Poly's nation-leading triple option offense to minimal big plays.

"They threw the ball at will," Klieman said. "They shut down the fullback and that's what you have to do in the rain. ... When you saw how that game developed and how the weather was, I think it was a pretty good neutralizer for that option offense. Those guys had a chip on their shoulder, they had not beaten them and I'm sure they thought they had enough bullets to beat them and they showed it."

NDSU prepared for both teams last week, Klieman said, but scaled back practice because of a bevy of injuries. The jury is still out on linebacker Pierre Gee-Tucker returning from a knee injury suffered in the regular season final at the University of South Dakota, but Klieman indicated his senior is improving at a daily rate.

"We'll probably need to know by the end of the day Wednesday," he said.

Gee-Tucker is still listed as the starter in the Bison two-deep chart, which had no other changes on Monday.

FCS playoffs

No. 25 San Diego at No. 1 North Dakota State

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV: ESPN3. Radio: 107.9-FM