Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: I would probably say "A Thousand Miles" (by Vanessa Carlton).

Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?

A: A lot of guys like to call the offensive lineman fat. That's probably the best one we get because it's something we've never heard before. That we're fat.

Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

A: Definitely me.

Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

A: That's also me.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: Hopefully have a good job and maybe even coaching some high school football. That's something I'd really like to do.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: I'd probably have to go with Steve Hutchinson, the old offensive guard for the Vikings. That was the guy I always kind of looked up to when I was playing o-line coming up as a kid.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: I'm a very secretive Beyonce fan.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: It means everything in the world actually now. After coming here and going through this program and knowing what it takes to be a Bison, and it's really looking up to the guys that came before us and setting milestones.