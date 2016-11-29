FARGO—North Dakota State announced the addition of six players to its volleyball program including Fargo North's Alexis Bachmeier and outside hitter Allie Mauch from Wyndmere, N.D. The 5-foot-9 Bachmeier, who verbally committed earlier this fall, had over 1,000 kills and will play outside hitter or setter in college while the 6-2 Mauch had over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her high school career.