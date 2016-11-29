Six players join Bison volleyball program including North's Bachmeier
FARGO—North Dakota State announced the addition of six players to its volleyball program including Fargo North's Alexis Bachmeier and outside hitter Allie Mauch from Wyndmere, N.D. The 5-foot-9 Bachmeier, who verbally committed earlier this fall, had over 1,000 kills and will play outside hitter or setter in college while the 6-2 Mauch had over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her high school career.
Also signing were 6-3 middle hitter Emily Halverson from Iowa City, Iowa; 5-5 libero Emilee McGowan from Marion, Iowa; 6-0 outside hitter Hannah Gail from Wheaton, Minn.,
And 6-2 middle hitter Bella Lien from Rogers, Minn.