People making supply deliveries to protest camp could be fined $1,000

    Six players join Bison volleyball program including North's Bachmeier

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:44 p.m.

    FARGO—North Dakota State announced the addition of six players to its volleyball program including Fargo North's Alexis Bachmeier and outside hitter Allie Mauch from Wyndmere, N.D. The 5-foot-9 Bachmeier, who verbally committed earlier this fall, had over 1,000 kills and will play outside hitter or setter in college while the 6-2 Mauch had over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her high school career.

    Also signing were 6-3 middle hitter Emily Halverson from Iowa City, Iowa; 5-5 libero Emilee McGowan from Marion, Iowa; 6-0 outside hitter Hannah Gail from Wheaton, Minn.,

    And 6-2 middle hitter Bella Lien from Rogers, Minn.

