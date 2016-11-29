Xavier shows Bison why it's the No. 7 team in the nation

The Bison's toughest non-conference matchup went as Richman feared, a 85-55 thorough defeat to the Musketeers, whose physicality and ability equaled its ranking.

The Musketeers (7-0) raced out to a 17-4 lead as NDSU (5-3) struggled against Xavier's spirited matchup zone defense, and the game was never within reasonable doubt.

"You have to go through some things like this for us, and everything we do is to prepare us for our league (play)," Richman said. "We struggled at times, certainly, and we played through the end, which was good to see."

NDSU's most able scorers were quiet throughout the contest. Guard A.J. Jacobson, who had made 14-of-18 three-pointers through seven games, did not make a three-pointer for the first time this season and was held scoreless. And guard Paul Miller did not score in the first half on four shots—scoring four points overall—and has continued a three-game spell in which he's struggled to produce points against opponents' best defenders.

"The last two games, we've faced more length and athleticism," Richman said. "It's an adjustment for us that we simply have to go through to get to league (play)."

Deng Geu, a redshirt freshman from Sioux Falls, S.D., was the rare bright light for NDSU throughout the game with a team-high 18 points. Against Xavier's physical and active defense, Geu was the only Bison player to get near its offensive basket with any regularity—including a highlight dunk in which he slammed the ball over an Xavier defender—as he scored 11 of NDSU's 22 first half points.

"He's got oodles and oodles of upside and potential," Richman said. "It was good for him to see that first three go in and then see him be aggressive going to the basket. The biggest thing with him is slowing down a little bit so he'll take care of the ball."

Geu's veteran teammates did not find the same success as he did offensively, but the biggest sign of improvement for the Bison is his emergence. Richman and Geu both agree that his next step is consistency in collegiate game No. 9, No. 10 and beyond.

"It's a lot faster," Geu said about the step up to college basketball. "Everybody is just as tall (as you are) and a lot stronger than you are. So it's more about being patient and using shot fakes to lose your defender."

NDSU will not face a team with near the ability of Xavier—which won its 27th consecutive non-conference game at home and 21st non-conference game overall—in the coming weeks and will return home soon. North Carolina A&T awaits in Durham on Friday, but the lessons will continue, on the road or back in Fargo with five weeks left before the Summit League season.

"Hopefully we learned that losing is not fun, certainly, but we also understand that it's not just going to happen," Richman said. "We have to make things happen."

NDSU (5-3): Jacobson 0-2 0-0 0, Werner 2-3 0-0 4, P. Miller 2-8 0-0 4, Dupree 4-8 1-2 9, Kabellis 2-8 0-0 4, Sameulson 1-2 0-0 3, Rammelt 0-0 0-0 0, Geu 8-12 1-3 18, Ward 3-7 0-1 6, Eliason 1-1 3-7 5, Wesenberg 0-0 0-0 0, D. Miller 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 24-54 (FG), 5-13 (FT).

XAVIER (7-0): O'Mara 6-9 0-0 12, Sumner 1-4 3-4 5, Bluiett 8-14 4-4 23, Bernard 3-7 1-4 10, Macura 3-11 4-4 11, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Goodin 3-4 0-2 7, Schrand 0-0 0-0 0, Barr 0-1 0-0 0, Gates 2-3 0-0 6, Gaston 4-8 1-2 9. Totals: 31-64 (FG), 13-20 (FT).

Halftime: Xavier 43, NDSU 22. Total fouls: NDSU 15, Xavier 12. 3-point goals: NDSU 2-15 (Samuelson 1, Geu 1), Xavier 10-22 (Bernard 3, Bluiett 3, Macura 1, Goodin 1, Gates 2). Rebounds: NDSU 27 (Werner 4, Dupree 4, Geur 4, Ward 4), Xavier 43 (Bernard 8, O'Mara 5, Bluiett 5, Gaston 5). Assists: NDSU 11 (Kabellis 3), Xavier 23 (Sumner 7, Bluiett 7). Turnovers: NDSU 14 (Kabellis 4), Xavier 7 (Trevon 2). Steals: NDSU 5 (Kabellis 2), Xavier 9 (Bernard 3, Macura 3). A-10,250.