Metro high school girls basketball roundups

Brooke Tonsfeldt eclipsed 1,000 career points in the game tallying 19 points and nine rebounds for the Spuds.

Moorhead is 2-1 on the season.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 73, Ada-Borup 59

ADA, Minn.—Natalie Steichen scored 22 points and Katlyn Brenner tallied 20 points in Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's 73-59 win over Ada-Borup on Tuesday.

Kora Kritzberger added 14 points for the Cougars in the loss.

Brandon-Evansville 51, Moorhead Park Christian 38

BRANDON, Minn.—Lauren Landowski poured in 11 points as Brandon-Evansville defeated Park Christian 51-38 in girls basketball on Tuesday.

Allison Kangas led the Falcons with 15 points.