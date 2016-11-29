Diggs appears ready for Dallas game

Diggs has been limited the past two days, but his participation signals the Vikings are preparing to have their top pass catcher after he missed the Thanksgiving Day loss at Detroit because of a knee injury.

Diggs leads Minnesota with 67 receptions for 747 yards. He is eager to return against the NFL's best team, the 10-1 Cowboys.

"They're playing at a high level; they've been doing some great things," Diggs said. "It's all about confidence. Nobody believes in us except for us. I believe in my guys."

Easton at center

Nick Easton had been a rarity: a Vikings offensive lineman not called into duty.

That changed last week, when center Joe Berger suffered a concussion, and Easton took over in the second quarter of a 16-13 loss at Detroit. Berger's status is in doubt for Thursday's game against Dallas, meaning Easton could get his first NFL start.

Punt returner Marcus Sherels also might not play because of fractured rib suffered Nov. 20 against Arizona. Like Berger, Sherels has not practiced all week.

Until being hurt, Berger had been in for all 673 Minnesota offensive plays this season. His streak of having played in 88 straight games is in jeopardy of ending.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, the Vikings have lost tackles Matt Kalil, Andre Smith and Jake Long with season-ending injuries, guard Alex Boone has missed a game and guard Brandon Fusco nearly an entire one.

"I'm excited to go play,'' Easton said. "I've been waiting my turn. Obviously, the guy in front of me is a stud. The nature of the game is injury, so I figured sooner or later the time would come. I just didn't know when.''

Sherels is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game because of the rib injury and fourth overall out of the last six. He could be replaced as punt returner by wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Also not practicing all week has been defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, who will sit out his 11th straight game because of a knee injury.

Limited in Tuesday's workout were defensive backs Harrison Smith (ankle) and Captain Munnerlyn (ankle), who had been out Sunday and Monday. Also limited were Diggs (knee), quarterback Sam Bradford (ankle), linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip), cornerback Mackensie Alexander (groin) and defensive end Everson Griffen (shoulder), who was new to the injury report.

The final injury report will come out Wednesday. It would be a surprise if anyone other than Berger, Sherels and Floyd is listed as out or doubtful.

Returning to practice Tuesday was linebacker Chad Greenway, who was out Monday because of the birth of his family's fourth child. His wife, Jenni, gave birth to Carsyn Janice Greenway.

"We were trying to get it on an off day, but it didn't work out out,'' Greenway said. "Everybody is happy and healthy. ...I didn't get much sleep (Monday) night, but that's kind of how it goes.''