Metro high school hockey roundups
BOYS
Grand Forks Red River 4, Fargo Davies 0
FARGO— Max Johnson registered a goal and an assist as Grand Forks Red River defeated Fargo Davies 4-0 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys hockey on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Reed Turner recorded two assists for the Roughriders.
Jared Winter made 56 saves in the loss for the Eagles.
Fargo North 2, Grafton 1
GRAFTON, N.D.—Brandt Kolpack tallied the game-winner to lead Fargo North over Grafton 2-1 in EDC boys hockey on Tuesday.
Chandler Ibach added a goal and Caleb Fritel recorded two assists for the Spartans.
Ryley Pladson made 29 saves in the win.
Devils Lake 4, Fargo South-Shanley 2
DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Devils Lake defeated Fargo South-Shanley 4-2 in EDC boys hockey on Tuesday. No other information was provided.
GIRLS
East Grand Forks 5, Moorhead 3
MOORHEAD—East Grand Forks defeated Moorhead 5-3 in girls hockey on Tuesday. No other information was provided.
Fargo North-South 7, Crookston 2
FARGO—Mackenzie Hanson and Rachel Johnson each tallied a goal and two assists as Fargo North-South defeated Crookston 7-2 on Tuesday.
Josie Hell and Graysen Myers each recorded two goals in the win.