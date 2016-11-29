Metro high school hockey roundups

Reed Turner recorded two assists for the Roughriders.

Jared Winter made 56 saves in the loss for the Eagles.

Fargo North 2, Grafton 1

GRAFTON, N.D.—Brandt Kolpack tallied the game-winner to lead Fargo North over Grafton 2-1 in EDC boys hockey on Tuesday.

Chandler Ibach added a goal and Caleb Fritel recorded two assists for the Spartans.

Ryley Pladson made 29 saves in the win.

Devils Lake 4, Fargo South-Shanley 2

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Devils Lake defeated Fargo South-Shanley 4-2 in EDC boys hockey on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

GIRLS

East Grand Forks 5, Moorhead 3

MOORHEAD—East Grand Forks defeated Moorhead 5-3 in girls hockey on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

Fargo North-South 7, Crookston 2

FARGO—Mackenzie Hanson and Rachel Johnson each tallied a goal and two assists as Fargo North-South defeated Crookston 7-2 on Tuesday.

Josie Hell and Graysen Myers each recorded two goals in the win.