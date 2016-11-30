There are over 30 years at all levels, from high school to college to pro football. He played in the NFL, most notably for nine seasons as a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns. He was an assistant coach in the NFL with Washington, San Diego, Chicago, New England, Tampa Bay and Green Bay. He was the linebackers coach on the 1994 Chargers team that reached the Super Bowl before losing to San Francisco.

He was an assistant in the CFL. He was an assistant coach on the 1989 Southern Methodist University football team, the first year the school resurrected the program after the infamous NCAA death penalty. The whirlwind career eventually returned to San Diego when he joined the Toreros first as an assistant and then being named head coach in 2013.

So when the 73-year-old Lindsey was asked this week where taking the Toreros to the second round of the FCS playoffs stands in his football career, he said "it ranks right up there."

Now that's saying something, as his team prepares to play five-time defending national championship North Dakota State in a 2:30 p.m. game Saturday at Gate City Bank Field in the Fargodome.

"I'm saying up there with playing in an NFL championship game, coaching in the Super Bowl and winning a playoff game," he said. "Winning your conference is what we set out to do. Now, let's see if we can win a playoff game. I'd say it's right up there with all of that NFL stuff. I've been fortunate."

Why? He likes his players. He likes seeing them come in as untested freshmen and leaving as mature seniors. He never got that opportunity as a coach in professional football.

"I think here we can help kids find a way in life," Lindsey said. "It's very rewarding."

San Diego won its first FCS playoff game in school history last week with a 35-21 win at California Poly. It was a rematch from a regular season non-conference loss to the Mustangs and to get over that hump, Lindsey said he asked his team to raise its level of play between the ears.

He demanded a higher level of mental preparation, he said.

"I tried to sell them on the fact that with Cal Poly, it's about assignments," Lindsey said. "If your eyes are not on the right thing, Cal Poly is going to burn us."

That rarely happened and now the Toreros get NDSU. This time, Lindsey said, his team will have to increase the speed of its play in the physical part of the game.

"With North Dakota State, their hallmark is tough and physical," he said.

With Lindsey, his hallmark has been tough and experienced.

FCS playoffs

No. 25 San Diego at No. 3 North Dakota State

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV: ESPN3 Radio: 107.9-FM