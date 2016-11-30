Metro high school boys hockey preview capsules

Key returners: Carter Randklev, Jr., F; Cole O'Connell, Jr., F; Jack Stetz, Jr., F; Matt Herbranson, Sr., F; Carson Kosobud, Sr., D; Lance Leonard, Jr., G.

Coach's comments: "Up and down our lineup we have competition at all spots. With a number of key players lost, we're looking forward to seeing how players from the junior varsity and bantam teams complement our returning group. Our schedule should challenge us and prepare us to compete for a Section 8AA title."

Fargo Davies

Coach: Scott Petersen (first year)

Last season: 13-13, fifth in the state

Who's gone: Jordan Elliott, Jarod Burnside, Ty Jochim, Ryan Stalpes, Gage Hanson, Jake Boor, Calvin Walker and David Larson.

Key returners: Hunter Lucas, Sr., F; Jay Buchholz, Jr., F; Kyle Altendorf, Sr., D; Zach Paustian, Sr., D; Nate Eslinger, Sr., F; Evan Foster, Sr., D.

Coach's comments: "We have a lot of inexperienced players, but we have kids that are going to work hard and learn the systems and change the culture of Davies hocke."

Fargo North

Coach: Rob Aasand (seventh year)

Last season: 1-21-1, 1-13-1 EDC

Who's gone: Jack Erickson, Jacob Gunderson and Josh Maier.

Key returners: Brandt Kolpack, Jr., F; Chandler Ibach, Jr., F; Dustin Houska, Jr., F; Jacob Hanneman, Jr., D; Charlie Tollefson, Sr., D; Jack Dorsher, So., D; Ryley Pladson, Jr., G.

Coach's comments: "Our season will be very interesting. We have 28 skaters and three goalies to fill our roster. Our boys won't use that as a excuse. Our junior class has taken a leadership role in our program and stepped up our offseason and off-ice training. Our Spartans know we have the passion and drive, along with the varsity experience to be successful, even though we only have two seniors on the big club. These young men are ready to break down the walls of mediocrity and get to work in the EDC this year."

Fargo South-Shanley

Coach: Dean French (first year)

Last season: 10-13-1

Who's gone: Riley Giauque and Patrick Traynor.

Key returners: Luke Sandy, Sr., F; Sean Braun, Sr., F; Mason Lantz, Sr., D; Ben Bryant, Sr., G.

Coach's comments: "South-Shanley will be a young team in many key areas. With only one returning defenseman, it might take some time for this team to learn what it takes to compete against the better teams in the East Region. South-Shanley has some explosive players that can generate offense and will have solid goaltending. With continued improvement, South-Shanley could be a tough team to play against come tournament time."

West Fargo United

Coach: Troy Miller and Tim Capouch (eighth year)

Last season: 20-6-1, fourth place in the state

Who's gone: Grant Ellenson, Coleton Espe, Isaac Anderson, Stone Sandoval and Ben Dirks.

Key returners: Brody Sherod, Sr., F; Austin Schoenberg, Sr., D; Stephan Mallery, Sr., D; Josh Jaskowski, Jr., F; Sterling Morin, Jr., F; Dalton Hiemer, Jr., F.

Coach's comments: "We've just got to figure out where we're going to fit all the pieces of the puzzle and how we're going to fill it with who," Capouch said. "It's going to be a little different year. We've got to get some new guys in there and figure out where they can help us and how we're going to use them."