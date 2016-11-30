"I like being able to compete," said Larson, who is averaging 2.14 kills per set. "I don't care if I'm leading in kills, leading in stats, anything like that."

The Tigers (25-5) host Northern Illinois in the first round of the NCAA tournament at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Hearnes Center. Missouri is the No. 15 national seed for the tournament and hosting the first and second rounds. Purdue and Iowa State also play their first-round match in Columbia. The winners play at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the second round.

"It's an exciting time for all of us," said Larson, who has 237 kills in 30 matches.

Missouri won a share of the Southeastern Conference championship with a 3-0 victory against Tennessee last Saturday at Hearnes Center before 4,457 fans. The Tigers earned the SEC's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament with the head-to-head tiebreaker against co-champion Florida.

Larson cherishes the chance to play in front of the Missouri home crowd again to start the NCAA tournament.

"Homecourt advantage is huge," said Larson, who was a three-sport standout at North. "It keeps you going. It gets you amped. It helps bring more fire to your game."

The 6-foot-2 Larson is a right-side hitter for Missouri, a position she started playing last season after transferring from the University of Nebraska. Prior to the change, she had been a middle blocker throughout her volleyball career. Playing on the right-side she is able to jump off one foot more often on attacks than she did playing in the middle.

"It's best thing that's ever happened to me," Larson said. "I would not want to switch back."

Another thing Larson wouldn't change in the chemistry of this team, which is led by head coach Wayne Kreklow, who was named SEC Coach of the Year. Larson said it's the most cohesive team she's played on in any sport at any level.

"I have never been on a team like this one," said Larson, who excelled at volleyball, basketball and track and field at North. "We're so well-rounded. .. We out-team teams. We don't beat you by one of us, we beat you by all of us."

One of Larson's highlights with her teammates was traveling to China last May for a two weeks. The team played against university teams from China and also visited the country's landmarks.

"It was one of the best experiences of my life," said Larson, who is a nursing major. "The experience was wonderful and so much fun. Not one of us would have changed that experience."

Northern Illinois (25-5) won the Mid-American Conference championship for the first time since 2001. The Huskies enter the NCAA tournament on a six-match winning streak.

Larson's mindset is to keep it simple.

"I just play relaxed," Larson said. "We play this sport for a reason, let's just go make it fun."

Who: Northern Illinois at Missouri

What: NCAA Division I volleyball tournament

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1