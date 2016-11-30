It took until three seconds remaining before a stalemate was called, but ultimately the Broncos prevailed 68-63 at the Scheels Center at Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

The Bison came in struggling at 1-5 with the five defeats being by a combined 20.2 points and the last two by almost 25.

"I thought there was an engagement and an effort and intensity level that we haven't seen and that was a direct reflection of the last two days of practice," said Bison head coach Maren Walseth. "We've been very consistent with that at home, it's not what we see all the time on the road, which I understand with a younger group can be an adventure."

One of the culprits on the road was pretty basic to the game: shooting. The Bison came in 313th out of 344 Division I basketball teams in field goal accuracy at 33.3 percent and improved on that at 44 percent against Western Michigan.

NDSU especially broke through in the final quarter hitting 9 of 14 shots.

But the home team could never put together a run of points together to make a serious run at a win. It took until Taylor Thunstedt's 3-pointer and Emily Spier's hoop off an offensive rebound with 1:55 remaining before NDSU got two straight hoops on the Broncos.

Before that, the most damaging stretch of the fourth quarter was three straight field goals by WMU that stretched a five-point advantage to 61-50 with 3:15 remaining. The Bison didn't go away, however.

Kennedy Childers' trey at 1:13 made it a five-point game again. NDSU followed with two straight steals, the second ending with a Sarah Jacobson layup and the Bison trailed 63-60 with 56 seconds left. But WMU's Deja Wimby hit one free throw, and after a Bison turnover on the other end, Marley Hill hit two free throws and it was 66-60.

In the last 30 seconds, the Bison gave up an offensive rebound and committed another turnover. WMU gave it back, however, missing key free throws and Thunstedt's 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left made it 66-63.

Two free throws by the Broncos sealed it.

NDSU was led by center Emily Spier's 15 points and 12 rebounds.

"She's not taking possessions off and wasting possessions," Walseth said.

WMU 13 17 17 21--68

NDSU 11 18 12 22--63

WMU (4-2): Mobley 7-10 2-2 16, Hill 8-10 8-9 24, Shipman 0-5 4-6 4, Wimby 3-9 3-6 9, Carlisle 1-3 0-0 2, Parks 1-1 0-0 2, Reed 0-1 1-2 1, Smith 0-2 3-4 3, McCane 1-6 0-0 2, Miller 1-4 1-3 3, VanZanten 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 23-52 22-32 68.

NDSU (1-6): Nudell 1-3 4-4 7, Spier 7-14 1-2 12, Jones 3-3 2-4 8, Thunstedt 4-10 0-0 11, S. Jacobson 4-8 2-2 10, Ogden 0-0 0-0 0, Childers 3-7 2-3 10, Spencer 1-5 0-0 2, R. Jacobson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 23-52 11-15 63.

Rebounds: WMU 29 (Wimby 6); NDSU 36 (Spier 12). Total fouls: WMU 18, NDSU 23. Fouled out: none. 3-point goals: WMU 0-9 (Shipman 0-3, Reed 0-1, Smith 0-1, McCane 0-1, Miller 0-3); NDSU 6-16 (Nudell 1-2, Thunstedt 3-7, S. Jacobson 0-2, Childers 2-4, Spencer 0-1). Assists: WMU 10 (Wimby 5); NDSU 9 (S. Jacobson 5). Turnovers: WMU 12 (Mobley 4); NDSU 19 (Thunstedt, Childers 4). A-322.