Zimmer has emergency eye surgery; might miss Dallas game

Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman released the news in a statement Wednesday night.

"Mike Zimmer is having emergency eye surgery tonight," the statement read. "His status for coaching tomorrow's game is uncertain. I have met with the coaches and players and we have a contingency plan in place if Mike is unable to coach against Dallas."

Spielman is scheduled to speak to the media in a conference call on Thursday morning.

Zimmer first revealed he had an eye problem on Nov. 2, two days after a 20-10 defeat at Chicago, when he said he had trouble seeing during the game. Zimmer had surgery Nov. 1 to repair a torn retina, and missed a news conference scheduled for that day.

Zimmer met with the media on Nov. 2 while wearing dark glasses. He said then he he had been warned that any delay in treatment for the torn retina would have put him at risk for blindness.

Zimmer served as an assistant with the Cowboys from 1994-2006, the last six seasons as defensive coordinator. If he is able to coach, it will be his first game against them as a head coach.