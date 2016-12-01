Carmelo Anthony hit the game-winning jumper with 2.3 seconds remaining as the Knicks fended off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by the Timberwolves. Minnesota tied the game with 24.2 seconds to play before Anthony's jumper over Andrew Wiggins.

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 points and point guard Brandon Jennings provided a spark off the bench with 12 points and seven assists in the win. Anthony and Mindaugas Kuzinskas each added 14 points.

Towns posted a career-high 47 points in Wednesday's loss, becoming the youngest player in Timberwolves history to score 40 points. The second-year center surpassed his previous high of 35 points with a basket late in the third quarter. He also had 18 rebounds as his effort was squandered in the loss.

New York (9-9) led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter before Minnesota was able to tie it at 102 on a 3-pointer by guard Zach LaVine, who was 0-for-4 from downtown before that shot. After a basket by Porzingis, the Wolves tied it again on two free throws by Towns.

Minnesota had one last chance after Anthony's jumper but couldn't get the ball inbounds out of a timeout as the Wolves fell to 5-13.

Twenty-two of Towns' points came in an impressive first quarter in which he was 8-of-8 from the floor and 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

Whenever Minnesota attempted to claw its way back through the first three quarters, New York seemed to have an answer. After Towns scored late in the third to cut the Knicks' lead to 78-74, Jennings responded on New York's next possession with a 3-pointer to stretch the lead once again.

New York used several more 3-pointers to keep Minnesota at bay. Kuzminskas hit a wide-open shot from downtown to extend the Knicks' edge to 91-78 midway through the fourth quarter. Porzingis later hit his third 3-pointer of the night to put New York up by 16.

That deficit was ultimately too much for the young Timberwolves, who had previously suffered from too many games in which they squandered a late lead. On Wednesday, Minnesota never led by more than three.

NOTES: Knicks C Joakim Noah (ankle) was ruled out against the Timberwolves. It's the third game this season that Noah has missed because of injury. He's averaging 4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his first year with the Knicks. Kyle O'Quinn started at center in Noah's absence. ... Timberwolves G Brandon Rush did not play because of a toe injury. Rush had played in just nine of Minnesota's 17 games this season. ... For the first time in his head coaching career, Minnesota's Tom Thibodeau will be on the opposite bench from Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah. Rose and Noah, both in their first seasons with the Knicks, played for Thibodeau in Chicago from 2010 to 2015. "They play for each other. They play for the team," Thibodeau said of his two former players. "They've been in big games. They've been in tough situations. I think they are team-first guys."