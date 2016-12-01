All eight second-round games are being aired by ESPN3. Quarterfinal games are scheduled to be aired on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN3. Semifinal games are scheduled to be aire on ESPN2 or ESPNU. The championship game on Jan. 7 is scheduled to be aired on ESPN2.

The FCS playoff rights are part of a $500 million contract the NCAA and ESPN signed in 2011 to air 24 NCAA championships through the 2023-24 season. The rights are for a variety of ESPN television families such as ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3, ESPNews, ESPN Full Court, GamePlan, WatchESPN and ESPN College Extra, a new option that debuted last August where some cable providers offer ESPN3 games.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU are all television outlets available on local cable or satellite channels. The likes of ESPN3 and WatchESPN are streaming channels, meaning they're only available over the internet with a subscription to a high speed internet service. The games come across in HD.

The other option: Most, if not all, local bar and restaurants are ESPN3 or DirecTV subscribers.