Metro high school girls basketball preview capsules

Who's gone: Alyson Brenna (playing basketball at Minnesota State Moorhead), Ally Reno, Anna Smith and Frannie Mercil.

Key returners: Natalie Steichen (MSUM commit), Jr., PG; Shelby Mulliken, Sr., G; Grace Steichen, Jr., F; Jena Jacobson, Sr., G; Rae Critchley, Jr., G; Sarah Syliaasen, Sr., F; Katlyn Brenna, So., G.

Coach's comments: "We lost some key pieces from last year, but still have high expectations. I am excited for this season, as the girls have put the time in to be successful. We will have excellent team chemistry and have skilled girls that will make each other better."

Moorhead

Coach: Jed Carlson (third year)

Last season: 14-13

Who's gone: Brianna Carney (playing volleyball and basketball at Concordia), Alexis Hulst and Emma Smith.

Key returners: Brooke Tonsfeldt, Sr., F; Beth Hulst, Sr., G; Emily Leier, Sr., G; Sam Haiby, Jr., G.

Coach's comments: "We look to build on an up-and-down 2015-2016 campaign by developing consistency in our defense, rebounding and competitiveness. We'll look to run the floor and play an uptempo game on both ends, and we feel like we have depth at all positions to do that. We return some key players and key positions and surround them with players gaining experience and confidence and are looking forward to an exciting season."

Moorhead Park Christian

Coach: Kurt Motschenbacher (first year)

Last season: 7-15

Who's gone: Morgan Nepstad, Adrianna Kallis and Ana Monson.

Key returners: Ingrid Swanson, Jr., C; Allyson Kangas, Jr., F; Karley Motschenbacher, Fr., G.

Coach's comments: "We have a very young team with no seniors on our roster this year. This creates a lot of opportunity for our young crew to gain valuable varsity experience. We still have a solid core of girls to build around and still expect to improve off of last year's schedule."

Fargo Davies

Coach: Tim Jacobson (first year)

Last season: 16-7

Who's gone: Kai Erickson and McKenna Vetter.

Key returners: Kylee Bergantine, Sr., F; Amber Burtness, Jr., G; Carly Kottsick, Jr., G; Grace Geffre, Jr., G; Reagan Linster, Jr., G/F;

Coach's comments: "Have the kids play hard and improve as the season goes. Just learning our system and that's going to take awhile. Once they do, we're very excited about where they can go."

Fargo North

Coach: Aryelle Jones (second year)

Last year's finish: 3-19

Who's gone: Kalli Baarstad, Erica Corcoran, Lacie Johnson, Annika Kjar, Karli Smette and Claire Vangerud.

Key returners: Elise Bakke, Jr., F; Remi Vannett, Jr., G; Anna Astrup, Jr., G; Abby Naseth, Jr., G; Mary Sem, Jr., F.

Coach's comments: "We are looking forward to a fun season with some girls who got plenty of experience last year. We have some speed on our bench this year and hope to have a defensive presence in the EDC."

Fargo Oak Grove

Coach: Mike Forsberg (fourth year)

Last season: 13-9

Who's gone: Courtney Martinson, Aspen Lindsey and Brittany Dixon.

Key returners: Emily Card (all-region), Sr., G; Amber Muir, Sr., G; Amanda Roller, So., G; Bailey Niemiller, Sr., G.

Coach's comments: "We have a good group of girls to work with, and they work very hard, but are not very tall. Keys for us will be defense and rebounding. Richland and Kindred look to be front runners in our region based on returning players."

Fargo Shanley

Coach: Steve Jacobson (first year)

Last season: 27-0, state champions

Who's gone: Sarah Jacobson, Lauren Rotunda, Ellen Erie and Annie Swenson.

Key returners: Emily Dietz, Sr., F; Caira Berg, Jr., F; Julia Vetter, Jr., F; Sam Day, Sr., G; Drew Day, Sr., F; Lilly Rivard, Jr., G; Reille Payne, Fr., G; Hadley Huber, Fr., G.

Coach's comments: "We will be a very young team with strong post play. As our younger players develop throughout the season, we will compete very nicely. Great group of student athletes that compete very hard. They should be in the mix all season if they continue to work hard. Will be a fun team to watch."

Fargo South

Coach: Jason Smedshammer (sixth year)

Last season: 11-14

Who's gone: Maddie Erickson (all-state), Emily Stroup (all-state), Rachel Green, McKenzie Roehrich, Natalia DuBois and Kaycee Froysland.

Key returners: Kierstenn Aguilar, Sr., G; Anna Brakke, Jr., F; Brooklyn Klein, So., G.

Coach's comments: "With the loss of six seniors, there will be a significant learning curve early on in the season, with many of our players having never set foot on a varsity game floor before. We are going to focus on improving throughout the season, as we work the process of slowly gaining varsity experience. We should have some great competition for playing time, as the players we have on the roster are all very hard workers and want to learn and get better, and should be pushing each other every day. Our hope is that through our challenging game schedule and competitive practices, we will be able to be a tough out at tournament time."

West Fargo

Coach: Barb Metcalf (10th year)

Last season: 17-10, sixth place in the state.

Who's gone: Kennedi SAnd, Elizabeth Krueger, Keely Walker and Shelby Larsen.

Key returners: Akealy Moton, Sr., G/F; Gabby DuBois, Sr., G/F; Mariah Schatz, So., F; Jenna Beck, Sr., G/F; Kylie Stedman, Sr., G.

Coach's comments: "We're tough to scout, and that's what I like. You're never going to know what our kids are going to do. Especially with the talent we have this year, good luck trying to stop a couple of them."

West Fargo Sheyenne

Coach: Brent Hintz (third year)

Last season: 8-16

Who's gone: Bailey Hoffner, Kaitlyn Kuntz and Abby Wendel.

Key returners: Maggie Manson, So., G; Kierra Freih, Jr., G; Yaz Dokara, So., F; Katelyn Ask, Sr., G; Annie McIntosh, Sr., F.

Coach's comments: "You can just see how much they're growing every day. We've had such a positive attitude through all of it. We've really tried to sell them on the fact that they're starting a legacy and something that's going to be around long after all of us are gone. They're the ones getting it started, and that's a huge responsibility. But they've taken that responsibility on. We want them to come back years from now with their kids and watch us play and see things that are traditions they helped start. I think that's a really neat opportunity for all of us."