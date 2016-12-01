Metro high school boys basketball preview capsules

Key returners: Ethan Edeen, Sr., F; Kyle Rothschadl, Sr., G; Brandon Ciak, Sr., G; Ryan Poehls, Sr., F; Drew Stalboerger, Sr., F.

Coach's comments: "We have a nice mix of experienced players coming back, along with some talented underclassmen. We will improve each day and hopefully play our best basketball at the end of the season and into the playoffs. Keys for us this year will be great team defense and to be fundamentally sound in every aspect of the game."

Moorhead

Coach: Tyler Bormann (first year)

Last season: 4-22

Who's gone: Matt Bye (1,000-point scorer), Leif Engen and Matt Jenkins.

Key returners: Alend Alemadi, Jr., G.

Coach's comments: "​This year's Spuds team will be young and mostly inexperienced with 13 underclassmen on the varsity roster to start the year. Although we have a few returners who played varsity minutes on occasion last season, we return only one player from who averaged over 3 points per game. We will be focusing on developing our identity, not only as a team, but as a program as the season progresses. Our guys have contributed the effort and energy needed so far for us to take steps forward, but it will undoubtedly be a year of learning and growth as we lay the foundation for our program. We understand as a team that this will take time and not be without many challenges along the way, but I'm proud of our guys thus far in practice with their approach to learning and competing as we focus on the daily approach toward getting better. We're working hard to compete with great energy and togetherness each night as our guys know that is expected of us each time we take the floor. I'm confident we will improve as the year goes on and take many steps forward as a program in the process."

Moorhead Park Christian

Coach: Josh Lee (third year)

Last season: 10-16

Who's gone: Jordan Kerr and Seth Heinen.

Key returners: Steele Senske, Jr., SG/SF; Ryan Kerr, So., SG/PG; Darien Bogenreif, Jr., PF; Jared Motschenbacher, Sr., PF; Brock Aamodt, Jr., PG/SG.

Coach's comments: "Should be a fun and exciting year. We are young, but do have experience. We will continue to grow and mature this year. Our team is long and athletic, we hope to use that to get up and down the court quickly and create problems for other teams on the defensive end. We have a couple of guys who are poised to have breakout years for us."

Fargo Davies

Coach: Bart Manson (seventh year)

Last season: 21-6, EDC tournament champions, third at state tournament.

Who's gone: Braydon Olson and Connor Ray.

Key returners: Matt Veit, Sr., G; Andy Baer, Sr., G; Ty Setness, Sr., F; Jake Paper, Sr., F; Aaron Hallstrom, Sr., G; Jaden Klabo, So., G; Shane Anderson, Jr., F; Mitchell Larson, So., G.

Coach's comments: "Davies will bring back a solid team to start the season. The overall goal is for the team to get back to the state tournament next March. A key to the Eagle's success will be to play as a team and build on our team chemistry."

Fargo North

Coach: Ted Critchley (second year)

Last season: 13-11, 12-10 in EDC

Who's gone: Kade Hoeg and Justin Benson.

Key returners: Siman Sem (first team all-state), Sr., PG; Matt Pietsch, Sr., F; Aaron Matejka, Sr., F; Anders Kjar, Sr., G; Dan Hollaar, Sr., G; Cameron Sherrard, Sr., F; Brady Schmiess, Sr., G; Erik Benson, Sr., F; Hyatt Martineau, Sr., G; Keaton Hoeg, So., G; Papee Paye, Jr., G.

Coach's comments: "We return a great deal of experienced players, as does the rest of the league. It should prove to be an interesting and exciting year within the EDC. We return a great deal of experience, including one of the best players in the state in Siman Sem. Siman has the ability to take over games at times. He will need to still take ownership in this, but I really believe we will have a better statistical balance with this year's team, due to that experience gained and the maturation process of just becoming better basketball players through skill, hard work and understanding. As I stated before, nothing will come easy in our league, but I look forward to watching this great group of guys compete on a nightly basis."

Fargo Oak Grove

Coach: Kyle Card (ninth year)

Last season: 11-13

Who's gone: Jaxson Dangerfield.

Key returners: Devon Foster, Sr., F; Bryce Bakkegard, Sr., F; Jimmy Slagle, Sr., G; Jace Pulst, Sr., F; Justin Berg, Sr., G; Alex Schlenker, Sr., F; Jackson Adams, Sr., F; Andrew Christianson, Jr., G.; T.J. Anderson, Jr., G.

Coach's comments: "We return our starting five players from last year and our top three coming off the bench. We will be deep at a lot of positions, so in any given game we could have a different player lead us in scoring. We have a lot of experience back from last year's team that made a tournament run to the Region 1 championship game."

Fargo Shanley

Coach: Andrew Burns (first year)

Last season: 13-10

Who's gone: Devin Klieman, Kevin Wolfe, Zach Noack, Will Kenney and Shayne Dauenhauer.

Key returners: Cam Saville, Jr., G; Jake Reinholz, Sr., G; Kaleb Christmann, Jr., F; Austin Yaggie, Sr., G; Jake McKeever, Jr., F; Justin DeKeyser, Sr., F; Jake Kava, Jr., F; Aaron Seefeldt, Sr., G; Matt Burd, Sr., G.

Coach's comments: "We bring a young team back that has been able to gain valuable experience, and we are looking to turn that into on-and-off-court success this season. We know how tough the EDC will be this year, and we will strive to compete as a team all year. We can't wait for some exciting basketball throughout the state and hope for great support from our fans all year."

Fargo South

Coach: Mike Hendrickson (17th year)

Last season: 6-19

Who's gone: Buck Skiple, Cam Hagen, Zeb Taber, Ethan Wold, Brent Hovden and Carter Steffes.

Key returners: Jack Pifer, Sr., F; Sam O'Keefe, Jr., F; Kalbe Johnson, Jr., G; Menkeh Menden, Sr., G.

Coach's comments: "We are going to be young again, with only one returning starter back. The team has been working real hard to step up and take on different roles than they have had in the past. We have overall decent size, but no real big size. The league will again be very strong, as (six to eight) teams will be vying for a shot at the state tournament."

West Fargo

Coach: Josh Downey (second year)

Last season: 23-4, second in the state.

Who's gone: Creighton Pfau, Tyson Jelinik and Ahmed Aden.

Key returners: Haboniman Simon, Sr., G; Joe Pistorius, Jr., G; Abdi Sufi, Jr., G; Michael Yeanay, Sr., G; Luke Lennon, So., C.

Coach's comments: "You build off of the sniff of success that we've had. The success was the byproduct of the process we had last year. People sometimes forget that it's a grind and it's hard. There's a lot to it, but it's a new year so we have to pay our dues this year like we did last year."

West Fargo Sheyenne

Coach: Tom Kirchoffner (third year)

Last season: 11-14

Who's gone: Eric Ringdahl.

Key returners: Collin Trottier, Sr., F/C; Carter Bonnema, Sr., C; Chase Erickson, Sr., G; Christian Kuntz, So., G.

Coach's comments: "If you're going to play in our program, you're going to work hard. You're going to see a lot of guys hustling out on the court this year and a lot of guys who are hungry. They want to go to state, I'm not going to lie."