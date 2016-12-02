NDSU's Johnson invited to play in Shrine Game

Johnson follows a similar path taken by former Bison offensive lineman Billy Turner and Joe Haeg, both of whom are in the NFL.

"I just think it's the work ethic and how they approach every day," Johnson said of Turner and Haeg. "It's the little things that will contribute to your game and make you that much smarter and faster."

The Shrine game annually has current and former NFL coaches leading their respective teams. Players are selected based on their NFL potential and the game is televised by the NFL Network.

"I can go match up with guys from around the country from every conference so it's a big thing for me," Johnson said. "Again, I couldn't do it without the coaches we have here and all of the guys that I've played with. Everyone contributed to this."

Turner played in the 2014 Senior Bowl and Haeg began practice in last year's Senior Bowl before being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Over 18,000 expected for game

The playoff atmosphere doesn't appear to be getting old for Bison fans. Josh Hemingway, the NDSU assistant director of athletics for business and ticket operations, said there were "still a few" tickets left for Saturday's second-round FCS playoff game with the University of San Diego at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

Hemingway expects a crowd of at least 18,000, which would be NDSU's 45th straight home game with at least 18,000 fans. The Fargodome capacity is 18,700.

"The fans are very passionate and loyal," Hemingway said. "They definitely come out to support the team regardless of what round it is or who the opponent is."

The past five second-round games have drawn 18,323 (Montana), 18,113 (South Dakota State), 18,455 (Furman), 18,482 (SDSU) and 17,432 (James Madison). By far the lowest-attended postseason game was the 2010 first round against Robert Morris that drew 12,202 on Thanksgiving weekend.

Area ties prevalent for game

The University of San Diego is expected to have a few fans in attendance and among them is a Utah man with plenty of family ties to the area. Brent Klovstad was the assistant director of football operations for the Toreros from 2006-08 under former USD head coach Jim Harbaugh.

He has five cousins and an aunt, Sharon Klovstad, living in Fargo and an uncle, Stuart Klovstad and grandmother, Marlys Klovstad, who both live in Fergus Falls, Minn. Those Harbaugh years, Brent Klovstad said, were an exciting time in San Diego football.

"He brought a culture of winning and ideas to the program," he said. "We would go into games with such an elevated level of confidence and execution level. We were spitting bullets."

Brent grew up in southern California but traveled to Fargo every year to visit. The Toreros won their first FCS playoff game in school history last Saturday to reach the second round.

"What a special thing for USD," Klovstad said. "From 10 to 15 years ago it was always a good I-AA program but to think of having the opportunity to go play NDSU and play in the Fargodome other than a nonconference game—what a special opportunity for the boys to go out there and show USD has a lot of potential as a school."

Etc. etc. etc.

• Bison defensive end Greg Menard was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America first team for the second straight season in a vote of sports information directors. The junior carries a 3.82 GPA in civil engineering.

• Menard, running back Chase Morlock (3.81 exercise science) and quarterback Easton Stick (3.90 sport management) were named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference all-academic first team and safety Robbie Grimsley (3.58 exercise science) was named to the second team.

• Former Bison players will probably never forget the last time the Bison played a team from San Diego. It was San Diego State, coached by former NFL head coach Don Coryell, and the non-conference match in 1966 was no match for NDSU. SDSU won 36-0.

• The Bison are 16-0 at home in the FCS playoffs and have won 17 straight home postseason games dating back to the Division II days. The last loss was 27-7 to Minnesota State-Mankato in the 1992 Division II first round.

• It will be the second straight game for San Diego in facing the top two battle-tested teams in the FCS. Cal Poly had the toughest FCS schedule with opponents having a .647 winning percentage. NDSU is next at .646.

FCS playoffs

No. 25 San Diego at No. 3 North Dakota State

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV: ESPN3 Radio: 107.9-FM