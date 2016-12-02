MSHSL implements pitch count for 2017 baseball season

Here are the parameters:

• On zero days rest, a varsity pitcher can throw 1-30 pitches and pitchers in lower levels can throw 1-25 pitches. On one day of rest, a varsity pitcher can throw 31-50 pitches and pitchers in lower levels can throw 26-35 pitches. On two days rest, a varsity pitcher can throw 51-75 pitches, and on three days rest, a varsity pitcher can 76-105 pitches. On two days rest and three days rest, pitchers at lower levels can throw 36-60 and 61-85, respectively.

• The daily max for varsity pitchers is 105 pitchers. The daily max for pitchers at lower levels is 85.

• Once the limit is reached, a pitcher may finish pitching to the current batter.

• One day of rest is required if a pitcher pitches two straight days.

• Days of rest are measured in calendar days, not 24-hour periods.

• Only pitchers thrown to a batter count toward the pitch count.

• The daily maximum pitches is extended to 115 when section playoffs begin.

• The first offense for not adhering to the pitch count will result in the game being forfeited and the coach being censored. A second offense will result in the game being forfeited and the head coach suspended for one game. A third offense will result in the game being forfeited and the coach being suspended for four games.

• The first offense for failure to track pitches results in the coach being reminded. The coach will be censored on the second offense, suspended for one game on the third offense and suspended for four games on the fourth offense.

• Each team must designate an adult who is responsible to track pitches for its team. After each half-inning, the pitch trackers will confirm the number of pitches. If a discrepancy can't be worked out the count from the home team will stand. Within 24 hours of the conclusion of a game, each team is responsible to record the pitch counts for each participating pitcher on the MSHSL website. If the next game is played within 24 hours, the pitch counts paper form from the previous game must be shared with the opponent.