Certainly, North Dakota State doesn't think so. The Fargo Shanley senior verbally committed to the Bison this week and will take his strong right leg to NCAA Division I athletics, ending a decision between two sports.

In soccer, he set a North Dakota high school state record this fall with 43 goals.

"It was a pretty tough decision," Reinholz said. "I had a few options between football and soccer."

In soccer, that included Division II schools in Missouri and Colorado. It was always his sport growing up, since he was 4 years old. But the fit with NDSU was both football and an engineering major, two things the school excels at.

"Academics was my No. 1 priority," he said.

He'll be a preferred walkon his first season with the possibility of earning a scholarship after that. In past years, NDSU has rarely offered a full scholarship to a kicker or punter. Moreover, the Bison walkon program has produced several starters over the years and in the case of offensive lineman Joe Haeg, an NFL player.

Reinholz's long field goal this year was 41 yards. His range consistently, he said, is 45 yards on in.

"I can extend to 50-plus if needed," he said.

And considering his late start, perhaps there's more potential in the tank.

"With a soccer background, I think I just kept working on it and grew to like it more and more," Reinholz said. "And the opportunity presented itself."