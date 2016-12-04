Cook: Coaxing the Supermoon buck into range

If you're a deer hunter, you'll appreciate Christoffersen's account of that walk. I know Christoffersen because it's his family's farm where a few of us camp in the hay yard each fall and hunt sharp-tailed grouse nearby. He wrote his account by hand on six sheets of notebook paper and sent it to me.

"I grab my trusty .223 (rifle) and got some 50-grain bullets a friend had loaded," Christoffersen wrote. "Maybe shoot a coyote or something."

He took off walking in tall grass on private land open to public hunting.

"Pheasants leading the way," he wrote. "Thinking to myself, everything will just explode out with all this noise.

"Getting next to the fence, I continue south in 6-foot grass on my side, stubble on the other side," he wrote. "Get over that first rise. No animals. Hike up to top of next rise, plop down on a rock to take in the Super Moon and sunset. Phone rings. Talk for a bit. Make another call. Decide to head back to truck."

He was close to the top of a hill, so before heading for the truck, Christoffersen decided to look over the crest.

"Take two steps and see antlers," he wrote.

He dropped and waited to see what would happen. A dog was barking in the distance. Christoffersen low-crawled closer to the fence to get a better look at the buck.

"His head on a swivel, looking for that dog. I'm maybe 25 yards from him," Christoffersen wrote.

He got out his cellphone, thinking maybe he'd get a photo of the buck because it was on land that Christoffersen didn't have permission to hunt.

"I still hadn't got a good look at him yet," he wrote. "I pondered how I would get him on my side if he was big enough to harvest.

"I creep up a little more and hear some noise. Poking my head out of the grass, I see doe ears 10 feet away. I pick my head up. The doe picks her head up. We played this game for about 10 minutes. Legs starting to cramp up. I make a little noise. The doe gets up, walks west on my side. Two more does get up and walk about 15 yards to my right. They turn and start calling to their boyfriend."

Christoffersen decided to get prepared.

"I get the cellphone ready, gun ready," he wrote. "He jumps the fence to join his does. Dropping the phone, I look at him through the scope. Bigger than I thought. Twenty yards out. Meant to be, I guess. Pull trigger. Down he goes."

The buck was a beautiful eight-pointer.

"So much for taking a picture of him," Christoffersen wrote.

But there was plenty of time for photos once a friend arrived.