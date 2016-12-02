Berry takes UND hockey team to 9/11 museum

UND was the only team that skipped a free tour of Lambeau Field at the 2011 NCAA regionals in Green Bay, Wis.

UND has never hit tourist sites as a team in Boston, Anchorage, Tampa, Denver or any other places it has visited in the last decade.

But UND coach Brad Berry made a rare exception on Friday.

After the team skated for about an hour at the practice facility of the New Jersey Devils, it took the subway to lower Manhattan and visited 9/11 Museum.

UND President Mark Kennedy accompanied the entire coaching staff, training staff, support staff and players at the museum on Friday.

"When we get caught up with our lives in hockey, it's important to visit the key things in life that really drill down on you as a person," Berry said. "A lot of times, if you have a chance or an opportunity to kind of re-set everybody and priorities in life, that's a big deal."

The players scattered throughout the crowded museum, each quietly taking in the sights at their own pace.

The museum is heavily focused on the events of Sept. 11, 2001, but it also has a detailed history on the construction of the Twin Towers, the 1993 bombing and the aftermath of 9/11.

The museum includes countless items that were recovered from the site, including badly damaged emergency response vehicles, remnants of the Twin Towers, the American flag that was raised at Ground Zero as crews searched for survivors and the lone glass pane that was not shattered on Sept. 11.

The team spent 90 minutes at the museum — and encountered dozens of UND fans there — before departing for its weekly team dinner.

The trip was museum visit was planned before UND arrived in New York.

"This was the one non-hockey part of the itinerary that coach Berry has had in mind for this trip for the past year," UND assistant athletic director Jayson Hajdu said. "It was neat to see the guys as a group, as a team, learning about such an important part of American history—a lot of these young men weren't more than 5 of 6 years old at the time. I think the visit really resonated with them."