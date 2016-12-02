Bohl, who is in his third year with Wyoming, has led the Cowboys to the league title game and an 8-4 record this season.

Bohl had two years remaining on his current contract. The new contract extension will run through the 2023 season and will pay Bohl a starting base salary of $1.4 million.

The new contract also includes annual increases with incentives and will make Bohl one of the top paid coaches in the Mountain West Conference.

Should Bohl leave Wyoming for another job, Wyoming would be on the hook for a $6.5 million buyout in the first year of his new extension. That amount steadily decreases after each season.

Prior to his time at Wyoming, Bohl led NDSU to three consecutive FCS national titles (2011-2013).