UND falls to top-ranked Minnesota in volleyball playoffs

Minnesota (26-4) will play Hawaii (23-5) in a second-round match at 6 tonight.

Big Ten player of the year Sarah Wilhite had 17 kills, but as usual for the offense-rich Gophers, she didn't have to shoulder the offense alone. Paige Tapp, Hannah Tapp, Molly Lohman and Alexis Hart combined for 32 kills and Minnesota's attack percentage was a healthy .349.

Unranked North Dakota pushed the Gophers in the first set. Minnesota took a 14-8 lead, then the Fighting Hawks went on a 7-0 run behind the serving of Teodora Tepavac.

North Dakota took another brief lead, 16-15, then the match went to 20-20. Looking to shake off the Fighting Hawks' momentum, Wilhite entered the serving rotation, leading a 4-0 run that saw kills by Paige Tapp, Wilhite, and Loman, plus a North Dakota error.

Minnesota finished the first set with a .329 attack percentage but at times had trouble handling North Dakota's serving (four aces, four Gophers receiving errors).

The Gophers flipped the switch in the second set, bringing the Sports Pavilion crowd to full roar with a 10-0 run to start, highlighted by a series of blocks by Lohman and Paige Tapp blocks and a sprawling dig from Dalianliz Rosado to keep a rally alive.

Minnesota broke away from a 10-10 tie in the third set, again getting kills from all over the floor, with Hart putting down the final two, to complete the sweep.