    UND falls to top-ranked Minnesota in volleyball playoffs

    By Joel Badzinski / St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 10:15 p.m.
    Minnesota outside hitter Alyssa Goehner raises her fist after the gophers score a point against North Dakota in the second set as the Gophers took on North Dakota in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament at the Sports Pavilion at the University of Minnesota on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (St. Paul Pioneer Press: John Autey)1 / 3
    Minnesota middle blocker Hannah Tapp, left, and setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson leap to block a shot from North Dakota middle blocker Grace Bettenga in the third set as the Gophers took on North Dakota in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament at the Sports Pavilion at the University of Minnesota on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (St. Paul Pioneer Press: John Autey)2 / 3
    Minnesota middle blockers Paige Tapp, left, and Molly Lohman leap to block a North Dakota outside hitter Tamara Merseli spike attempt in the first set as the Gophers took on North Dakota in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament at the Sports Pavilion at the University of Minnesota on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (St. Paul Pioneer Press: John Autey)3 / 3

    MINNEAPOLIS — The top-ranked Minnesota volleyball team believes it can make another long NCAA tournament run this month.

    So far, so good. The Gophers' depth and big-play ability was on full display Friday as they defeated unranked North Dakota 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-20) at the Sports Pavilion.

    Minnesota (26-4) will play Hawaii (23-5) in a second-round match at 6 tonight.

    Big Ten player of the year Sarah Wilhite had 17 kills, but as usual for the offense-rich Gophers, she didn't have to shoulder the offense alone. Paige Tapp, Hannah Tapp, Molly Lohman and Alexis Hart combined for 32 kills and Minnesota's attack percentage was a healthy .349.

    Unranked North Dakota pushed the Gophers in the first set. Minnesota took a 14-8 lead, then the Fighting Hawks went on a 7-0 run behind the serving of Teodora Tepavac.

    North Dakota took another brief lead, 16-15, then the match went to 20-20. Looking to shake off the Fighting Hawks' momentum, Wilhite entered the serving rotation, leading a 4-0 run that saw kills by Paige Tapp, Wilhite, and Loman, plus a North Dakota error.

    Minnesota finished the first set with a .329 attack percentage but at times had trouble handling North Dakota's serving (four aces, four Gophers receiving errors).

    The Gophers flipped the switch in the second set, bringing the Sports Pavilion crowd to full roar with a 10-0 run to start, highlighted by a series of blocks by Lohman and Paige Tapp blocks and a sprawling dig from Dalianliz Rosado to keep a rally alive.

    Minnesota broke away from a 10-10 tie in the third set, again getting kills from all over the floor, with Hart putting down the final two, to complete the sweep.

