"Matt's really critical to our overall success because we're going to need points off the bench," Dragons head coach Chad Walthall said "He's really playing well, not surprising to me, because he's got a lot of ability."

Anderson, from Falls Creek, Wis., redshirted for the Dragons a season ago. He's already scored 17 or more points in three games this season, including a 22-point effort.

"We're really going to need that punch off the bench," Walthall said. "He's a tough matchup. He's really multi-dimensional."

Anderson was efficient against the Marauders, shooting 70 percent (7 of 10) from the field while grabbing eight rebounds in 26 minutes.

"It's really my teammates around me looking for me to shoot it ... and giving me the green light," Anderson said. "Redshirting last year helped me a lot."

Anderson scored 11 points in the second half on 4-for-5 shooting from the field. That helped the Dragons protect a double-digit halftime lead. The Marauders got no closer than nine points of the lead in the final 20 minutes.

"We share the ball a lot," Anderson said. "It doesn't matter who's scoring. We just want to win."

The Dragons scored 16 of the game's first 20 points that helped create a 12-point halftime lead. Anderson capped the early scoring flurry with a basket in the paint that gave MSUM a 16-4 lead with 14 minutes to play in the first half.

The Dragons led by as many as 15 points in the opening 20 minutes. Senior guard Aaron Lien scored 13 points before halftime, including a driving layup that gave MSUM a 38-26 lead with 11 seconds to play in the half.

"It wasn't a perfect game, but it's really early," Walthall said. "I feel like this team has a chance to get better and better and better. That's the exciting thing."

Anderson was one of four Dragons to score in double figures. Lien led the way with a game-high 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor. Senior forward Ayob Ayob added 14 points. MSUM senior point guard Tanner Kretchman orchestrated the offense, finishing with 12 points and a game-high 10 assists.

"He controls everything," Walthall said of Kretchman, who is a former Fargo Davies standout. "He's the catalyst. We go and Tanners does. He's a great decision-maker."

MARY (2-5, 1-1 NSIC): Henry 3-11 0-0 6, Thomas 3-7 0-1 6, Jefferson 7-16 2-2 16, Zacher 5-11 3-4 17, Lindquist 1-5 0-0 2, White 1-3 0-1 2, Suggs 5-8 1-2 11, Collins 1-4 1-2 4, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Gorder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 7-12 66.

MSUM (6-1, 2-0): Kretchman 5-12 0-0 12, Ayob 6-11 0-0 14, Doss 3-8 1-1 9, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Lien 7-10 3-3 18, Beeninga 1-4 0-2 2, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 7-10 2-3 17, Hines 1-2 0-0 2, Puondak 0-0 0-0 0, Park 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 34-62 6-9 82.

Half: MSUM 38, Mary 26. 3-point goals: Mary 5-20 (Henry 0-7, Thomas 0-1, Zacher 4-8, Collins 1-3, Scott 0-1), MSUM 8-19 (Kretchman 2-5, Ayob 2-3, Doss 2-6, Lien 1-1, Beeninga 0-1, Anderson 1-2, Hines 0-1). Total fouls: Mary 13, MSUM 12. Rebounds: Mary 36 (Jefferson 14), MSUM 40 (Doss 11). Assists: Mary 9 (Thomas 4), MSUM 15 (Kretchman 10). Steals: Mary 6 (Zacher 2, Suggs 2), MSUM 2 (Ayob, Nelson). Turnovers: Mary 8 (four players 2), MSUM 11 (Doss 4). A-1,307.