Metro high school basketball roundups

Noah Melton tallied 10 points in the loss for the Spuds.

West Fargo 82, Devils Lake 71

WEST FARGO—Raiden Forrest scored 30 points as West Fargo defeated Devils Lake 82-71 in boys basketball on Friday.

Jacob Mertens poured in 25 points for the Firebirds.

Joe Pistorius added 22 points in the win for West Fargo.

GIRLS

Kindred 51, Fargo Oak Grove 39

KINDRED, N.D.—Victoria Braaten poured in a game-high 16 points as Kindred defeated Oak Grove 51-39 on Friday.

Amanda Roller and Amber Muir both scored 11 points for the Grovers.

Thief River Falls 58, Fargo South 39

FARGO—Tiahna Nicholson registered 25 points as Thief River Falls defeated Fargo South 58-39 on Friday.

Emmerie Beyer led the Bruins with 18 points.

West Fargo 70, Minot 35

MINOT, N.D.—West Fargo defeated Minot 70-35 in girls basketball on Friday. No other information was provided.

Park Christian 54, Rothsay 42

MOORHEAD—Ashley Hansen's 20 points helped push Park Christian past Rothsay 54-42 in girls basketball on Friday.

Allyson Kangas tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in the win for the Falcons. Ingrid Swanson added 11 points.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 65, Detroit Lakes 54

DILWORTH, Minn—Natalie Steichen scored 21 points as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton topped Detroit Lakes 65-54 on Friday.

Jena Jacobson added 15 points for the Rebels.

D-G-F is now 3-0 on the year.