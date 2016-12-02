Metro high school hockey roundups
Girls
Fargo North-South 4, Mandan 1
MANDAN, N.D.—Anna Erickson scored two goals for Fargo North-South in the team's 4-1 win over Mandan on Friday, Dec. 2.
Grayson Myers added two assists in the win for Fargo North-South.
Emily Horner scored the lone goal in the loss for Mandan.
West Fargo 5, Dickinson 1
DICKINSON, N.D.—West Fargo defeated Dickinson 5-1 in girls hockey on Friday. No other information was provided.
Boys
Fargo North 6, West Fargo 4
WEST FARGO—Caleb Fritel's four goals helped Fargo North skate past West Fargo 6-4 in boys hockey on Friday.
Brandt Kolpack added three assists in the win for the Spartans.
Brody Sherod netted two goals for the Packers.