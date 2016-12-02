Metro high school hockey roundups

Grayson Myers added two assists in the win for Fargo North-South.

Emily Horner scored the lone goal in the loss for Mandan.

West Fargo 5, Dickinson 1

DICKINSON, N.D.—West Fargo defeated Dickinson 5-1 in girls hockey on Friday. No other information was provided.

Boys

Fargo North 6, West Fargo 4

WEST FARGO—Caleb Fritel's four goals helped Fargo North skate past West Fargo 6-4 in boys hockey on Friday.

Brandt Kolpack added three assists in the win for the Spartans.

Brody Sherod netted two goals for the Packers.