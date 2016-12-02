Search
    Metro high school hockey roundups

    By Forum staff reports on Dec 2, 2016 at 10:53 p.m.

    Girls

    Fargo North-South 4, Mandan 1

    MANDAN, N.D.—Anna Erickson scored two goals for Fargo North-South in the team's 4-1 win over Mandan on Friday, Dec. 2.

    Grayson Myers added two assists in the win for Fargo North-South.

    Emily Horner scored the lone goal in the loss for Mandan.

    West Fargo 5, Dickinson 1

    DICKINSON, N.D.—West Fargo defeated Dickinson 5-1 in girls hockey on Friday. No other information was provided.

    Boys

    Fargo North 6, West Fargo 4

    WEST FARGO—Caleb Fritel's four goals helped Fargo North skate past West Fargo 6-4 in boys hockey on Friday.

    Brandt Kolpack added three assists in the win for the Spartans.

    Brody Sherod netted two goals for the Packers.

