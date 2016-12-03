Alderman's big game helps Cobbers past Winona Saint Mary's

Recommended for you

Austin Heins chipped in 13 points for the Cobbers.

Concordia will host St. Olaf at 3 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 10, at Memorial Auditorium.

Concordia (1-1 MIAC, 3-3): Kinny 3-6 2-4 10, Alderman 9-14 3-5 21, Peterson 1-1 0-0 3, Nelson 4-7 2-2 11, Heins 4-6 5-6 13, Duke 0-3 0-0 0, Saad 5-8 0-2 12, Wolfe 5-5 2-2 12.

WSM (1-1 MIAC, 3-2): Gleason 2-6 1-2 5, Smith-Pugh 6-13 3-5 16, Kruger 3-4 4-5 10, Romportl 3-8 0-0 9, Ferron 7-10 4-6 18, Lindstrand 0-4 1-1 1, Cullen 2-3 0-0 5, Moman 0-0 0-0 0, Timm 0-0 0-0 0, Gorman 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 1-6 0-0 3, Retzlaff 0-0 0-0 0, Meitz 0-3 0-0 0, Schlosser 0-0 0-0 0.

Halftime: CC 37, WSM 35. Total fouls: CC 19, WSM 19. 3-point field goals: CC 6-13 (Kinny 2-3, Alderman 0-1, Peterson 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Duke 0-1, Saad 2-4), WSM 6-23 (Gleason 0-2, Smith-Pugh 1-2, Kruger 0-1, Romportl 3-7, Lindstrand 0-3, Cullen 1-1, Hill 1-6, Meitz 0-1). Rebounds: CC 35 (Nelson 7, Saad 7), WSM 27 (Smith-Pugh 11, Ferron 7). Assists: CC 15 (Kinny 5, Alderman 3), WSM 11 (Gleason 3). Turnovers: CC 14, WSM 9.