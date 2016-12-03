UND rolls past San Francisco

Recommended for you

Leah Szabla led the Fighting Hawks with 17 points and Lexi Klabo chipped in six points and 10 rebounds.

UND will take on South Dakota State at home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

SF: Pierce 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 0-0 0-0 0, Gultekin 1-1 1-1 3, Howard 6-18 2-3 17, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 1-3 0-0 2, Rokova 1-5 2-2 4, Seilund 5-11 3-5 15, Price 1-1 0-0 2, Simon 3-7 2-2 10, Salmi 0-0 0-0 0, Carothers 4-6 2-2 10.

UND: Franklin 0-4 0-0 0, Szabla 5-10 5-6 17, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Morton 3-3 12 9, Roscoe 2-4 0-0 4, Dyer 5-11 3-6 15, Sawatzke 0-2 0-0 2, Ripplinger 0-0 0-0 0, Strand 3-6 2-3 11, Burroughs 1-3 0-0 2, Klabo 3-5 0-2 6, Freije 2-8 2-2 7.

Halftime: SF 30, UND 26. Total fouls: SF 19, UND 18. 3-point field goals: SF 7-19 (Howard 3-9, Alexander 0-1, Seilund 2-6, Simon 2-3), UND 11-26 (Szabla 2-4, Johnson 0-1, Morton 2-2, Dyer 3-6, Strand 3-5, Burroughs 0-2, Klabo 0-1, Freije 1-5). Rebounds: SF 23 (Howard 11, Carothers 3), UND 35 (Klabo 10, Roscoe 4). Assists: SF 11 (Seilund 4, Howard 3), UND 14 (Szabla 6). Turnovers: SF 16, UND 18.