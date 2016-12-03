MSUM outlasts Minot State

Recommended for you

Morgan Ham registered 13 points in the win for the Dragons.

MSUM will travel to Crookston, Minn. to take on the Golden Eagles for a 6 p.m tip on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Minot State (2-7, 0-3 NSIC): Hildenbrand 5-16 1-1 12, Eurich 3-7 3-4 11, Flowers 4-5 0-2 8, Denton 1-4 3-6 6, Clements 2-10 0-2 4, Payne 1-5 0-2 3, Brizee 1-4 0-0 2, Wald 0-2 0-0 0, Strand 0-4 0-0 0.

MSUM (6-1, 3-0 NSIC): Sannes 4-8 7-7 16, Volkert 4-13 6-6 14, Ham 5-10 2-4 13, Thorson 2-5 1-2 5, Van Wyhe 1-1 0-2 3, Hintz 2-4 0-0 4, Hart 1-2 0-2 2, Erickson 0-1 0-0 1, Selensky 0-0 0-0 2, Diegel 0-0 0-0 0.

Halftime: MSUM 34, MS 27. Total fouls: MS 20, MSUM 19. 3-point field goals: MS 5-21 (Hildenbrand 1-5, Eurich 2-5, Denton 1-2, Clements 0-3, Payne 1-3, Strand 0-3), MSUM 3-16 (Sannes 1-3, Volkert 0-2, Ham 1-4, Thorson 0-3, Van Wyhe 1-1, Hart 0-1, Galegher 0-1, Erickson 0-1). Rebounds: MS 32 (Strand 6, Hildenbrand 4), MSUM 39 (Sannes 6, Volkert 4). Assists: MS 10 (Hildenbrand 3), MSUM 12 (Volkert 9). Turnovers MS 14, MSUM 17. A—745.