MSUM outlasts Minot State
MOORHEAD—Drew Sannes poured in 16 points and Jacky Volkert recorded a career-high nine assists as Minnesota State-Moorhead defeated Minot State 57-46 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Nemzek Fieldhouse.
Morgan Ham registered 13 points in the win for the Dragons.
MSUM will travel to Crookston, Minn. to take on the Golden Eagles for a 6 p.m tip on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Minot State (2-7, 0-3 NSIC): Hildenbrand 5-16 1-1 12, Eurich 3-7 3-4 11, Flowers 4-5 0-2 8, Denton 1-4 3-6 6, Clements 2-10 0-2 4, Payne 1-5 0-2 3, Brizee 1-4 0-0 2, Wald 0-2 0-0 0, Strand 0-4 0-0 0.
MSUM (6-1, 3-0 NSIC): Sannes 4-8 7-7 16, Volkert 4-13 6-6 14, Ham 5-10 2-4 13, Thorson 2-5 1-2 5, Van Wyhe 1-1 0-2 3, Hintz 2-4 0-0 4, Hart 1-2 0-2 2, Erickson 0-1 0-0 1, Selensky 0-0 0-0 2, Diegel 0-0 0-0 0.
Halftime: MSUM 34, MS 27. Total fouls: MS 20, MSUM 19. 3-point field goals: MS 5-21 (Hildenbrand 1-5, Eurich 2-5, Denton 1-2, Clements 0-3, Payne 1-3, Strand 0-3), MSUM 3-16 (Sannes 1-3, Volkert 0-2, Ham 1-4, Thorson 0-3, Van Wyhe 1-1, Hart 0-1, Galegher 0-1, Erickson 0-1). Rebounds: MS 32 (Strand 6, Hildenbrand 4), MSUM 39 (Sannes 6, Volkert 4). Assists: MS 10 (Hildenbrand 3), MSUM 12 (Volkert 9). Turnovers MS 14, MSUM 17. A—745.