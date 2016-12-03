Nor should it have happened.

North Dakota State, the top seed for the FCS playoffs and the five-time defending national champions, won—as expected—in a 45-7 victory over the University of San Diego. Not only was San Diego the 16 seed, it was a team that somehow made it this far in the playoffs without one scholarship player.

San Diego, and the 10 other schools from all over the country that make up the Pioneer Football League, offer no scholarships. One of those San Diego players is running back Jonah Hodges.

"It means a lot to me and the guys, knowing that we've been overlooked most of our whole lives," said Hodges, who helped San Diego pull of a major playoff upset last week over Cal Poly. "Winning that first game meant a lot. We wanted to come in here and obviously shock the world, and it didn't happen."

So how does San Diego lure in guys to play football without paying them?

For some players, mom and dad pay the tuition costs that can reach $40,000 a year at this private school. For some, they get financial aid. And for others, they end up with huge college debts.

San Diego's most famous football product, Josh Johnson—who is still an NFL clipboard quarterback with the New York Giants—supposedly left San Diego with a $100,000 loan to pay off.

Some, like Hodges, are transfers. Hodges was a walk-on at California before coming to San Diego.

"I think the back is a legit guy ... the back is a great player," NDSU head coach Chris Klieman said of Hodges, a senior who finished his non-scholarship college career with 93 yards rushing and 68 yards receiving on Saturday.

But most of Hodges' teammates are players who were overlooked when they came out of high school.

Quarterback Anthony Lawrence, for example, left his high school in La Mesa, Calif., three years ago as San Diego County's all-time leading passer. He threw for 201 yards Saturday. Tight end Ross Dwelley, a redshirt junior from El Dorado Hills, Calif., caught five passes for 48 yards—including a sideline, tightrope catch that kept San Diego's only touchdown drive alive.

Basically, San Diego takes what it can get and molds guys who were considered non-scholarship players into scholarship-style players by the time they are juniors and seniors. Does this sound familiar?

It should. It's pretty much what North Dakota State's men's basketball program has been doing to advance to three NCAA tournaments—finding guys the big schools don't want and molding them for four years. Like San Diego Saturday, NDSU felt like the giant killer in 'Big Dance' games against Kansas, Oklahoma, San Diego State and Gonzaga.

Somehow, they pulled off the upset against Oklahoma. But in the three other games, they just didn't have the manpower to play with the big boys—a predicament San Diego was faced with on Saturday.

"Our guys came here and did the best they know how to do," Lindsey said. "They played hard and we can't ask any more of them."

San Diego just couldn't stay close. Had it not been for Bruce Anderson's 61-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds remaining, the final score would have nearly equaled the average score of 34-8 for the 10 previous teams playing in a Fargodome playoff game for the first time.

Even though the final score might not indicate it, San Diego didn't make it easy for the Bison. It's probably why Klieman described this game as a "grind-it-out win." But, it's probably why Lindsey hinted that maybe the Bison should be playing football with the big boys.

"I have said it before ... outside of Alabama, this might be the most physical group of guys that I have seen," said the 73-year-old Lindsey, who has coached at all levels from high school to the NFL. "They have mowed people down. Maybe they should be playing up there with the big boys every week. They are certainly getting the players."

And even without scholarships, San Diego is somehow getting the players.