Boudreau not pleased with Wild top line's performance

That line, comprised of Eric Staal centering Zach Parise and Charlie Coyle, finished with a combined four shots in the loss.

Not good enough.

"They weren't very good," Boudreau said. "In the end, we need those guys to be our best players or we're not going to have success."

Boudreau met extensively with Parise and Coyle on Saturday afternoon in the midst of an optional skate for the Wild. Boudreau planned to meet with Staal, who was visiting with family, later Saturday.

"We went over shifts to see what we can do better," Boudreau said. "When we watch the video, it's usually never as bad as what we're watching live."

That is a good sign. Still, Boudreau was steadfast that the top line must be better, especially heading into a game with a talented Edmonton Oilers team Sunday night.

Boudreau said the meeting went well as they were able to uncover "a couple things" that could make that trio much better in the long run.

"I like to get their point of view because a lot of times players are trying to do the right things and the wrong thing happens," he said. "I think it's important to have these meetings with players."

A 'weird' reunion

When the Wild arrived in Edmonton in the wee hours of Saturday morning, Boudreau's old team — the Anaheim Ducks — was already fast asleep prepping for a game with the Oilers on Saturday night.

Boudreau said it was "a little weird" walking into the arena for Wild practice Saturday afternoon, knowing he might see some of his old Ducks players.

"When I was walking in here I was a little nervous whether I saw players or didn't see players or coaches," he said. "There were four or five players that came up and were really nice to me."

Boudreau had planned to attend the game between the Ducks and the Oilers, but an 8 p.m. start foiled those plans.

"It'd get a little late hanging out and stuff," he said. "So I'd rather watch it on TV. The other thing too is if I'm here it becomes a distraction. There are people that would want to talk to me, and I want to watch the game."

Parise feeling fine

After looking sluggish for most of the game against the Flames on Friday night, and not playing in overtime, there was concern that maybe Parise was injured.

Boudreau quelled those fears Saturday afternoon.

"He blocked a shot with his foot," the coach said. "He is fine."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.