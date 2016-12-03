SDSU wins on late field goal; take on Bison next

First trip to the quarterfinals thanks to the first win in program history in December? You bet.

South Dakota State's football team continues to cross meaningful goals off their 2016 list, the latest coming courtesy of a nail-biting 10-7 win over Villanova in Saturday's second round of the FCS playoffs at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

SDSU freshman kicker Chase Vinatieri was the hero, tucking a 40-yard field goal into a 20-mph wind just inside the right upright with 81 seconds to play. A Jackrabbit defense that played its best game of the year made it stick, forcing a four-and-out as the Wildcats tried to answer.

With the win, No. 8-ranked SDSU (9-3) earns a rematch with five-time defending national champion North Dakota State. The border rivals shared the conference title this year, though the Jackrabbits took back the Dakota Marker with a 19-17 victory in Fargo in October. For SDSU to advance to the semifinals, they'll have to win in the Fargodome twice in one season.

With the score tied 7-7 Villanova (9-4) took the ball with 5:43, hoping for a go-ahead score. After one first down SDSU got a stop, and an 11-yard punt return by Marquise Lewis set the Jacks up at their own 40-yard line with 3:28 to play.

"We knew if we scored our defense wouldn't let them move the ball," said tight end Dallas Goedert. "We just had to be dogs."

In Goedert's case, being a dog meant taking matters into his own hands. On second down and 9, Taryn Christion threw a deep out that was intended for Lewis, but Goedert came streaking back towards the ball, cut in front of his teammate and snatched the pass. He then went wide across the field, getting a block from Connor Landberg and going 33 yards to put SDSU in long field goal range.

"I actually did come in and steal it—but I didn't know it at the time," Goedert said. "I thought I could catch it and I caught it. I guess it was supposed to go to Marquise."

The Jacks couldn't get another first down, though, and Vinatieri was called on to kick into the wind with a light snow falling.

Vinatieri said the video board on that side of the field tends to help block the wind, and he felt comfortable at up to 50 yards. The kick had more than enough distance, and may have grazed the top of the right upright. But it was good.

"I just had to do my job," said the Sioux Falls Roosevelt graduate. "The offense did its job to get us in field goal range. All I needed to do was do my job. I'm excited I got to do that and excited we got the win."

It was a painful loss for the Wildcats, not just because of how well their defense played against a powerful offense, but because it marked the end of coach Andy Talley's career. Talley is the only coach the Wildcats have had since they reinstated a dormant football program 32 years ago.

"I thought coming in they were a little bit better than us, and that we'd have to play exceptionally well to be in a position to win, and we did that, so what can you say," said Talley, who finishes his 32-year run at Villanova with a 230-171-1 record. "We gave everyone their money's worth. It was a fantastic effort. Obviously this is my last game, so it's always difficult, but I've been in 22 playoff games and the only one where I was happy at the end was when we won the national championship in 2009."

SDSU's offense will need to be better if they're going to knock off the Bison a second time, but that unit carried this team all season. It was apparent that the Jacks' defense took pride in doing the heavy lifting in this one.

"People ask how you win a game," Stiegelmeier said in praising his defense. "Every game is different. Every matchup is different. Our defense rose up today. It seemed like whenever their backs were against the wall they stepped up and did a pretty good job."