Griffin Trau's 18-yard field goal as time expired were the winning points as Richmond scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to beat No. 7 seed UND 27-24 in the second round of the FCS tournament at the Alerus Center.

UND's first playoff game in the Division I era, which saw an estimated 9,500 fans, ended when the Spiders of the Colonial Athletic Association marched 69 yards in seven plays across the final three minutes to end UND's season at 9-3 and snap a nine-game winning streak for the Big Sky Conference co-champions.

"It's a terrible feeling," UND safety Cole Reyes said. "You win nine straight and then you hit a brick wall it feels like. The seniors love this program and they hung here through thick and thin. I don't want to feel like this. It hurts. This one hurts."

Richmond's big play on its final drive came on third-and-14 from its own 26-yard line with 1 minute, 40 seconds left.

Spiders quarterback Kevin Johnson, making his second start of the season in place of injured star Kyle Lauletta, chucked a jump ball down the middle of the field.

UND freshman cornerback Torrey Hunt was seemingly in good position but Tyler Wilkins went up over top of Hunt to catch the 54-yard pass.

The Spiders would then run the ball down to the 1, where Trau connected as the clock ran out.

"It's a tough feeling," UND quarterback Keaton Studsrud said. "There were lots of games this year where we've come back and made big plays to change the game and somehow win. That happens in football. It was a team effort. Everyone could've done better."

After leading 17-7 at halftime, UND opened the second half by marching 12 plays covering 75 yards. Studsrud hit Demun Mercer (five catches, 122 yards, two touchdowns) for a 16-yard score to give UND a 24-7 advantage with 10 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter.

Richmond's big momentum swing came late in the third quarter. UND forced Richmond to punt on a three-and-out, but on fourth-and-1, UND defensive end Carter Wilson was flagged for running into the kicker to extend the Richmond drive.

The Spiders took advantage and scored five players later when Johnson ran in from 9 yards out to cut the lead to 24-14 with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

From there, the Spiders took advantage of a blocked punt and turned it into a Trau 37-yard field goal. UND's offense went cold as the Fighting Hawks finished with just 113 rushing yards on 38 attempts.

Richmond pulled to within a score with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter when Garrett Hudson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Johnson.

"Obviously, that was an exciting football game," Richmond coach Danny Rocco said. "It was a great atmosphere and two really good teams. That's what playoff football is all about.

"That penalty (running into the kicker) gave us new life. We started to get in rhythm. (UND) had all of the momentum in the world, but we kept fighting. This team is really resilient."

Richmond (10-3) now plays at No. 2 seed Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals in Cheney, Wash.