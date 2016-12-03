Tickets for next Bison playoff game will go on sale Sunday
FARGO—No. 1 seed North Dakota State (11-1) will host No. 8 seed South Dakota State (9-3) in the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Playoff tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, online only at GoBison.com/tickets. Season ticket holders have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, to purchase their same seats for the game. Any season tickets not purchased by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, will go on sale to the general public beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The Bison Ticket Office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the south lobby of the Sanford Health Athletic Complex and Saturday morning at the Fargodome through halftime.
NDSU student tickets are $5 and will be available during regular Bison Ticket Office hours at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex ticket office, and student tickets will also be available Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the NDSU Memorial Union. Limit 1 ticket per student ID.