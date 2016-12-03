Tickets for next Bison playoff game will go on sale Sunday

Playoff tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, online only at GoBison.com/tickets. Season ticket holders have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, to purchase their same seats for the game. Any season tickets not purchased by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, will go on sale to the general public beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Bison Ticket Office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the south lobby of the Sanford Health Athletic Complex and Saturday morning at the Fargodome through halftime.

NDSU student tickets are $5 and will be available during regular Bison Ticket Office hours at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex ticket office, and student tickets will also be available Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the NDSU Memorial Union. Limit 1 ticket per student ID.